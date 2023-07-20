Adam Glatczak | State Park Speedway track writer

This week marks the biggest racing event of the season in Wausau, with the 43nd annual Larry Detjens Memorial. The two-day show includes the Big 8 traveling late model series leading Friday night’s show that also includes mini stocks, Bandoleros and Legends cars. Saturday is highlighted by the ASA Midwest Tour super late models with a 125-lap feature, plus SPS’s regular pure stocks, mini mods, mini stocks and Bandoleros all on hand.

Here’s what to expect, along with current standings.

Fan gates open at 4:30 p.m. with qualifying at 6 p.m. and racing beginning at 7 p.m. for Thursday and Friday races. Weekend race schedules vary per date. Check the State Park Speedway website for details.

