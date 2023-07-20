Wausau Pilot & Review

PLOVER – Ryan Rasmussen singled home Caden Werth with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Wausau Legion baseball team earned a 2-1 walk-off win over D.C. Everest in an opening-round game at the Class AAA Region 2 American Legion baseball tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Memorial Field.

Wausau’s Lucas Hager and D.C. Everest’s Noah Chimelewski matched each other for eight innings, allowing just one run each.

Hager got two outs in the top of the ninth before having to give way to Jackson Smithpeter after hitting his 100-pitch count. Smithpeter walked a batter before earning a strikeout to keep the game tied at 1-1 and the Bulldogs were able to finish off the win.

Hager struck out 11 without a walk and scattered six hits for Wausau, while Chimelewski went the distance, giving up nine hits with three strikeouts for Everest.

Nate Langbehn went 4-for-4 for D.C. Everest.

Wausau (20-14-1) will play Plover (26-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a winners’ bracket game, while D.C. Everest (11-8) will need a win against Wisconsin Rapids at 4 p.m. to keep its season alive.

Wausau 2, D.C. Everest 1 (9 inn.)

D.C. Everest 001 000 000 – 1 6 0

Wausau 100 000 001 – 2 9 2

WP: Jackson Smithpeter. LP: Noah Chimelewski.

SO: Chimelewski 3; Lucas Hager 11, Smithpeter 1. BB: Chimelewski 0; Hager 0, Smithpeter 1.

Top hitters: DC, Nate Langbehn 4×4, 2B; Preston Miller RBI. W, Dylan Dobratz 2×4; Caden Werth 2×4, run; Jesse Osness 2B.

Records: D.C. Everest 11-8; Wausau 20-14-1.

