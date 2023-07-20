For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – A five-run eighth inning put the Wausau Woodchucks on top for good as it went on to beat the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 9-3 in Northwoods League baseball action Wednesday at Athletic Park.

The game was called after the eighth inning due to a thunderstorm hitting the area.

With the bases loaded in a 3-3 tie game, the Woodchucks Brent Widder (Evansville) – who had two missed opportunities with runners in scoring position earlier in the game – delivered in a big way, hitting a two-RBI single which scored all three base runners due to an error in centerfield as well.

Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) and Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) would also have RBI hits in the inning, which put Wausau (28-23, 8-8 second half) ahead before the game would be called due to weather.

The win over Battle Creek (20-32, 10-8) translates to a 2-2 season series between the two teams and ends Wausau’s three-game losing skid.

Maginnis had a four-hit game – his most in a game this season – driving in three runs for the Chucks.

Wausau starting pitcher Henry Cone (McLennan CC, Tex.) went four full innings, striking out five batters while only allowing four hits and two runs. Those five strikeouts more than doubled his season total on the season.

Wausau heads down to Rockford for two games with the Rivets. First pitch from Rockford Stadium Thursday will be at 6:35 p.m.

