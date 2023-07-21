[STEVENS POINT, WI] – The Central Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Program is pleased to announce that its Music Director Stephan Wucherer is the new Stevens Point Area Senior High School (SPASH) Orchestra Director. Mr. Wucherer will also be taking over direction of the 5th and 6th grade Orchestra programs at several of the Elementary Schools in Stevens Point.

Mr. Wucherer states “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work daily in the community that I’ve been a part of for so long through CWYSOP. Over the years I’ve had many students from Ben Franklin, P.J. Jacobs and SPASH in my Youth Symphony ensembles so this new position brings many things full circle for me and my family.”

Mr. Wucherer holds a Bachelor’s degree in cello performance from UW-Oshkosh and attended Butler University in Indianapolis for his Master of Music. He also holds a Masters of Education from Marian University. In addition, Stephan has performed with many local orchestras throughout Wisconsin and conducted the Waupaca Area Orchestra for three seasons.

CWSO is very eager to expand its music education opportunities through its Youth Symphony Orchestra Program throughout central Wisconsin this fall. Registration is open for the Philharmonia and the Youth Symphony Orchestra at CWSO.ORG. All students in grades 6-12 are welcome to join the Program from any district area in central Wisconsin.

The Central Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Program was founded in 2014 in partnership with UW-Stevens Point Continuing Education, UW-Stevens Point Music Department, Aber Suzuki Center, Heid Music, and regional music educators in Central Wisconsin. Two full symphony orchestras comprised of students from Portage, Wood, Marathon, Waupaca, Waushara, Shawano, and Lincoln Counties rehearse weekly during the academic year at the Noel Fine Arts Center on the UW-Stevens Point campus. Students receive mentoring from top music education majors and faculty of the UW-Stevens Point Music Department and Aber Suzuki Center faculty.

The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra consists of sixty-five professional musicians coming from the central Wisconsin region. The players hold an array of occupations; many are music educators, university professors, students, and full-time professional musicians. As we enter a new decade, the CWSO anticipates artistic growth and the continuation of its mission, with a vision to the role of the orchestra as a staple of the central Wisconsin community. The regional orchestra is celebrating 75 years at the heart of the vibrant arts and cultural life of Central Wisconsin. For more information regarding CWSO and CWYSOP, visit cwso.org.

Like this: Like Loading...