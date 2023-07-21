Athens Book Club: “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman

Aug. 8. Join the Athens Branch each month to discuss a variety of books with other literary enthusiasts and the branch staff. In August, they’ll discuss Wiseman’s 2020 novel “The Orphan Collector.” 2 p.m. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

Edgar Book Club: “Westering Women” by Sandra Dallas

Aug. 8. Take part in a lively discussion with other book lovers and the library staff each month during their book club meetings. In August, the group will discuss Dallas’ 2020 novel. Noon. 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah

Aug. 8. Each month book club participants and the Hatley Branch staff discuss a wide range of featured selections. In August, the group will meet outside (weather permitting) to discuss Hannah’s acclaimed novel. 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Marathon City Book Club: “I’ll Give You the Sun” by Jandy Nelson

Aug. 14. Join fellow readers and the library staff in August for a discussion of Jandy Nelson’s Printz Award-winning young adult novel, “I’ll Give You the Sun.” 5:45 p.m. 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Stratford Book Club: “Evvie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes

Aug. 16. Join readers for August’s book club at the library and a discussion of Linda Holmes’ 2019 novel. New people always welcome – just read the book and show up. 1 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Mosinee Book Club: “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb

Aug. 21. Join the library staff and other book lovers for engaging discussions of a variety of books each month. In August, readers will talk about Gottlieb’s behind-the-scenes look into the world of therapy. 2 p.m. 715-693-2144. [MCPL Mosinee]

Rothschild Book Club: “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger

Aug. 23. Join the library staff and fellow book lovers each month for a discussion of a variety of books – new and old, fiction and nonfiction. The August selection is Krueger’s 2019 novel. 11 a.m. 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

