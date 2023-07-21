Wausau Pilot & Review

PLOVER – Plover pitchers Ty Rechner and Brett Ehr limited Wausau to just three hits and went on to defeat the Bulldogs 4-1 in a winners’ bracket game at the Class AAA Senior Legion baseball tournament on Thursday night at Memorial Field.

Plover (27-4) remains as the only undefeated team in the double-elimination tournament, which runs through Saturday with the winner moving on to the Class AAA State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Marinette next week.

D.C. Everest (12-8) will take on Marshfield (5-21) in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Friday, followed by another elimination contest as Wausau (20-15-1) will play Wisconsin Rapids (21-3) at 4 p.m. The winner of the 1 p.m. game will play Plover at 7 p.m. The winner of the 4 p.m. game moves into play on Saturday.

Plover scored twice in the second and fifth innings off Wausau pitcher Noah Stroming to pull away.

Stroming went the distance, striking out five with three walks and nine hits allowed.

Wausau scored its only run in the third inning when Jackson Albee came across on a double play.

Black Sox 4, Bulldogs 1

Wausau 001 000 0 – 1 3 1

Plover 020 020 x – 4 9 2

WP: Ty Rechner. LP: Noah Stroming. SV: Brett Ehr.

SO: Stroming 5; Rechner (6 inn.) 4, Ehr (1 inn.) 1. BB: Stroming 3; Rechner 3, Ehr 1.

Top hitters: W, Ethan Graham 1×3; Bryce Heil RBI; Caden Werth 1×3; Jackson Albee 1×2, run. P, Braylen Nystrom 2×3, run; Morzek 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI; Matt Glodowski 2B, run.

Records: Wausau 20-15-1; Plover 27-4.

Class AAA American Legion Baseball Region 2 Tournament

July 19-22, at Memorial Field, Plover

Wednesday, July 19

Game 1: Wisconsin Rapids 1, Stevens Point 0

Game 3: Wausau 2, D.C. Everest 1

Game 2: Plover 5, Marshfield 3

Thursday, July 20

Game 4: Marshfield 1, Stevens Point 0 (Stevens Point eliminated)

Game 5: D.C. Everest 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Game 6: Plover 4, Wausau 1

Friday, July 21

Game 7: Marshfield (5-21) vs. D.C. Everest (12-8), 1 p.m.

Game 8: Wisconsin Rapids (21-3) vs. Wausau (20-15-1), 4 p.m.

Game 9: Plover (27-4) vs. Game 7 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

If Plover wins Game 9

Game 10: Plover vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 11: If Game 8 winner wins Game 10, two teams play again, 4 p.m.

If Game 7 winner wins Game 9

Game 10: Plover vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.

*Tournament champion qualifies for the Class AAA Wisconsin American Legion State Tournament at Marinette, July 25-29

