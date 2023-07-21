Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

William H. Garske, Jr.

William “Bill” Henry Garske, Jr. passed away in his home on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the age of 76. Bill was born in Wausau on November 7th, 1946, to William Henry Garske and Geraldine (Ladwig) Garske. He graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1964.

In 1965, Bill started working at Wausau Homes. He worked there for 44 years until his retirement in 2008. When Bill wasn’t working, he enjoyed going to the cottage with his family, where he snowmobiled in the winter, fished, water skied, swam, drove his boat around the lake, and dreamed of living at the cottage on the lake when he retired. After retiring from Wausau Homes, Bill made his dream a reality and moved to the cottage in Deerbrook and worked for 199 Ride, delivering cars from the auction houses to the dealership. He eventually found his way back to Wausau where he spent the rest of his life. Bill enjoyed watching racing, whether it was Nascar, local stock car racing, or Eves. He loved riding his motorcycle and his trike. He would often drive 60 miles to “get milk” and of course he had to stop for ice cream. In his later years, Bill was often spotted roaming around Wausau on his mobility scooter. He loved going to the events at the 400 Block. He loved hosting family get-togethers.

Bill Garske is survived by his sister, Barb (Duane Hussong) Garske of Wausau; two sons, Will Garske of Tomahawk, Matt (Renee) Garske of Wausau; grandchildren, Alyssa (fiancé Josh Taft) Garske, Kian Garske, Ava Garske; great grandchildren, Hope and Sophie; former wife, Sheila Garske; and many cousins and friends.

Bill preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Chuck; and his favorite daughter, Leah.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Helke Funeral Home in Wausau, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Patricia A. Kennedy

Patricia “Patty” A. Kennedy, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Wellington Place in Rib Mountain.

She was born April 25, 1948 in Wausau, daughter of the late Elmer and June (Sparr) Albrecht. On May 31, 1968, she married Paul J. Kennedy at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2008.

Patty owned and operated Patty’s Music for almost 40 years until her retirement. She loved laptop time with her cat “Mosey”.

Survivors include her sons, John (Elaine) Kennedy, Loyal and Matthew Kennedy, Wausau; granddaughter, Jamie Kennedy; great-grandsons, Gage Smith and Carson Guensburg; siblings, Ann (Jim) Stachoviak, Susan Albrecht, Gloria Artibee and David (Sandy) Albrecht; and sisters-in-law, Pat (Bob) Anker and Barb Kennedy.

Besides her parents and husband, Paul, she was preceded in death by siblings, Marcia Cramer, Janet Smith, Marilyn Falkowski and Robert Albrecht; sister-in-law, Kathy Kennnedy; and brother-in-law, John J. Kennedy.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jon S. Peterson

Jon Stephen Peterson died at age 69 from complications of Lung Sarcoidosis at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on June 23, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.

Jon was born in Marquette, Michigan on November 20, 1953 at Marquette General Hospital to his parents John Peterson and Mary Anne (Guelff) Peterson. He grew up on Brickyard Road off Highway 41 in Marquette. Jon was the fourth child his siblings were Joseph, Mary Diane, Peter Peterson and Pamela (Peterson) Clark. Jon attended Marquette High School but dropped out because he said “I knew it all already”. He later acquired his GED.

Jon joined the workforce immediately, working several adventurous jobs in his early life, including on the iron ore vessel M/V Tom M. Girdler, at the coal dock in Marquette’s Lower Harbor. Also delivering beer to various bars in the Marquette area. Soon after Jon moved to Stevens Point, and began work at Wolohan’s Lumber where he met long time friend Stan Klatt. He introduced him to being a CDL driver at Western Building Products where he worked from May 2000 until his death in 2023.

Jon’s love for tennis was lifelong, having a membership at the Wausau Tennis Center where he befriended everlasting friends, Bill Kitchell, Roger Watson, Mark and Paul Bailey. Jon enjoyed being a father, tennis, beer, football, basketball, lounging in the sun, finlander showers in Lake Supererior, ping pong and all his dogs past and present.

Besides his parents, John and Mary, he was preceded in death by sister, Mary Diane and wife, Michelle.

Survivors include his children, Niklas and Claire Peterson, brothers, Joseph and Peter Peterson; sister, Pamela Clark; nieces and nephews, Paul “Bear” (Tracy), Nikki Jo, Mariana, Bjorn and Pierce Peterson, Daniel, Alana and Cheryl Clark.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Peterson Estate, 905 Park Avenue, Wausau, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Michelle R. Peterson

Michelle “Shelly” Renee (Lueck) Peterson died at age 55 from stage four pancreatic cancer, she died in her home in Wausau on November 22, 2022, with her daughter Claire by her side.

Michelle, lovingly nicknamed “Shelly” was born July 31, 1967 at Wausau Hospital to parents Gary Lueck and Katherine “Kathy” (Davidoski) Lueck. She grew up off Highway Y in Birnamwood and was an only child until 1976 when her brother Jesse Lueck was born. Michelle had two other half siblings, Robin and Andrew Wilson. She graduated from Wittenberg-biramwood High School in 1985.

Michelle Worked many unusual jobs in her life, most significantly at Wolohan’s Lumber in Stevens Point where she met her husband, Jon Peterson. On May 15, 1999 Jon and Michelle got married and had two children, son Niklas (23) born September 1999 and daughter, Claire (21) born December 2001. Michelle was a loving and passionate mother. She was so very proud of her children and was an extremely involved and nurturing mother.

Michelle went back to school and received her associate degree in nursing from North Central Technical College in 2008. After receiving her RN she began working as a nurse at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Michelle continued her education while working and raising her two children and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in 2012 with her Bachelor of Nursing Science. She left beside nursing and began work at Humana in 2016.

She loved gardening, water color, beach days on Lake Superior, cooking, crafts, animals and her children.

Besides her parents, Gary and Katherine, she was preceded in death by her beloved dog, Reggie.

Survivors include her children, Niklas and Claire; brothers, Jesse (Christine) Lueck, and Andrew Wilson; sister, Robin Wilson; niece and nephews, Alex, Dustin, Nicole and Issac Lueck, Ambrose Kronenwetter.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Frank J. Lotharius, Sr.

Frank John Lotharius, Sr. went to his eternal resting place on July 15, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.

He was born to John and Kathleen (Potts) Lotharius on June 23, 1961. He was the oldest of 8 children. He graduated from Wausau East High School in 1979 and went on to proudly serve his country as an aviation welder for the United States Air Force. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Emma Strong on November 15th, 1981. After completing his term in Victorville, CA, Frank and Emmy moved back to the Wausau area. Shortly after, he began what would be his 38 year career at Greenheck Fan Corp.

Frank was an avid lover of Harley Davidson motorcycles. He cherished his motorcycle and took it on many trips with Emmy and their friends. Frank’s children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter remodeling her house, and loved to hunt every fall with his son. He had been looking forward to teaching his grandsons to fish just as well as he did. Frank was also proud of his vast collection of toy trains, and never turned down the opportunity to go look at new guns with the hope of adding to his collection. He also looked forward to spending time at Franklin Lake every summer with his lifelong camping friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Emma, his son Frank Jr (Jami), Marathon City, daughter Britany, Wausau, grandchildren, Lucas and Leo Lotharius, and special friend Dante Marshall. He is further survived by one brother Michael (Debra) Lotharius, Merrill, and six sisters; Veronica Lotharius, Ringle, Jackie (Moe) Heil, Kronenwetter, Maria (Hans) Yeskis, Edgar, Christine (Mike) Nevienski, Bevent, Kathleen (Jeff) Prins, Rothschild, and Nicole (Nathan) Fehlhaber, Athens. He is also leaving behind many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Military honors will be held following the service, and are being provided by American Legion Post 469.

Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Donna J. Jenkins

Born on February 22, 1939 on the family farm in Weir, KS; she was the third of four children born to parents Al and Ella Gillenwater. Growing up wasn’t always easy for Donna Jean: her oldest sister was developmentally disabled and blind, and people weren’t always so kind to people with those challenges or their families – later in life she remarked how angry and afraid it made her when neighborhood kids would shout cruel taunts in her direction. Money was tight – her father worked two jobs to enable her sister to go to a special school, so Donna worked from an early age – at home to help her family and she worked outside the home to help both her family and herself. She was raised with lots of family beyond her siblings – aunts, uncles, cousins – her parents each came from families with at least 7 children so there were always plenty of relatives to go around. Summers on uncles farms, helping an aunt who owned a neighborhood grocery store Her mother’s family – descendants of one of the earliest families in America – held an annual reunion, and Donna attended throughout all her years in Kansas. These two themes – family and hard work were the central themes in her life then and remained so through the very end.

She met her future spouse, Jerry Richard Jenkins, at a Fat Boy Burgers in 1958, and on September 12, 1959 they tied the knot. Over the following five years she had 3 children – Jerilynn, Steven and Susan. During these same years she worked – initially to help her husband finish his college degree and to help them purchase a home and later on a bigger home for their growing family, but ultimately because she liked to work, she was good at what she did and she was proud of her accomplishments. She was also proud of her growing family – den mother, room mother, hostess were just a few of the tasks she took on during those early family years. The family moved to Michigan for a couple of years and then onto the final community where Donna lived out her life – Wausau, Wisconsin. In Wausau she saw her children move from children to adults. She watched them marry and start families of their own, which led to one of Donna’s most fulfilling roles – that of grandmother.

From the moment Donna met her first grandson in January 1986, she was hooked. And within a few years she had three grandsons, and eventually three granddaughters. Those kids owned her, and she emphatically took on whatever role was needed – whether it was helper during an illness, babysitter, event organizer or hug provider, she loved being as close to her grandchildren as possible. They were a great source of joy in her life.

These were the happiest years in her life, years of success in her community, in her work, in raising her family. She and Jerry enjoyed trips – particularly to Florida. They bought a lake house in northern Wisconsin where they spent the weekends throughout many summers, inviting friends and family to enjoy it with them as often as possible. Yearly fishing trips to Branson were a family standard. Christmas in the Jenkins home was a yearly festival of lights and goodwill. She had a job she loved, a home she enjoyed,a family she was proud to have raised and grandchildren she adored.

But changes happen, and when Jerry was diagnosed with cancer in 1986., Donna stayed strong and changed her life to fit the situation at hand. She retired from her work to support her husband through the difficult years as he went through treatments, and gave herself to continue their lives together as normally and happily as possible to help Jerry regain his health. In a few years they were able to resume many of the old activities from happier days – trips, family visits, etc. In 1995 they purchased a retirement home in Arizona, to find warmth away from the cold Wisconsin winters.

Sadly, in December 1996, Donna lost the love of her life after 37 years of marriage, becoming a widow at only 57 years of age. She bought herself a new, smaller home near to her youngest daughter and son-in-law and two grandsons – the ones left in Wausau. She traveled regularly to visit her other children and grandchildren, spend time with friends – particularly enjoying breakfasts in a local diner. She went back to work some – though never again full-time. She developed a tight family bond with her daughter, son-in-law and grandsons who were so nearby – regular dinners together, shared family activities…without this closeness, her life would have been seriously diminished. For the most part she was happy and satisfied with how her life had progressed.

Throughout these years after Jerry’s death, there were other losses. Friends, family members, etc., and Donna could always be counted on to come in and help out whenever there was a need – something as simple as helping a friend in need pay a overdue bill, or a surprise lunch to living in Kansas City for a month when her daughter broke her leg with two children under five. During a particularly difficult time – she was always prepared to do what needed to be done for whoever needed the doing – people knew that about Donna and consistently loved her for it.

Again in happiness there may be sorrow, and it was again another overwhelming loss when Donna’s oldest grandson passed away from complications related to Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy. It was at this time that the people in Donna’s life rallied around her, her daughter and their family as they together struggled with the painful loss they all suffered through together.

The last ten years of Donna’s life involved many health struggles – she survived a serious infection and later a stroke, and was able to come back to live in the senior apartment to which she ultimately moved. There, as always, she made numerous friends and loved playing games and socializing with the other residents.She remained in touch with her family, but was most blessed by those who were in close proximity – friends and family who would visit her regularly, take her places, and enjoy life with her.

In the end, like everyone, Donna passed through the doorway that leads to the mystery beyond, waiting to be embraced by her husband, grandson, parents, and the many loved ones who went before. She now resides in the glory of God’s grace. And while those left behind mourn her passing, we are grateful for the wondrous life she lived and her loving presence in our lives.

Loved ones who were there to meet her at the gates of heaven: Husband – Jerry Jenkins; Grandson – Wayne Borth; Siblings – Hazel Lou Gillenwater and James Gillenwater, Parents – Al and Ella (Endicott) Gillenwater.

Left to remember her are: Sister: Terry (Gillenwater)Lasher; Daughters – Jerilynn(Carl) Anderton, Susan (Jerry) Borth; Son – Steven (Leah) Jenkins; Grandchildren – Tyler (Megan) Borth, Michael (Jade) Jenkins, Niki (Wes) Halverson, Katrina Anderton and Amelia (Jack) Jones. Great- Grandchildren: Nevaeh and Harper Jenkins; Karsyn, Peyton and Sanford Halverson, Jackson Borth, and Jericho Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that remembrances be made in Donna’s name to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation (on line or by check).

Flowers and remembrances can be sent to

John J Buettgen Funeral Home.

948 Grand Ave, Schofield 54476

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Tay Nick Yang

Tay Nick Yang was born in a small town in Laos on September 5th, 1955. He was the second son to Jaixeng Yang and Ying Ly. He had an older brother Doua, older sister Neng, and younger sister Kae. Losing both his parents at a very young age, Tay was faced with a daunting childhood and little means to make a living. A couple years later, enlisting in the military seemed to be his only option. He worked hard and remained in service until he met his wife Pha whom he married soon after. From then on, Tay knew that he had to plan for a better future for his family.

The Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965 allowed Tay to petition and relocate to the United States, but by 1970, immigration from Asian countries had more than quadrupled. As a result, Tay took on the surname Sengkhammee. In 1976, his petition was granted, so he packed up with Pha and Kae, and made their way to America. Settling in San Diego, California, he began raising his 2nd generation children, Der, Jean, Steve, and Peter. Tay continued to make friendships, joined a soccer league called R.A.T.S. (Recreational Adult Team Soccer), and even took on the hobby of raising pet chickens.

Being multilingual and fluent in Hmong, Laotian, Thai, and English, Tay was sought after for his ability to compassionately serve those in need and quickly attained employment with a nonprofit organization which helped immigrants transition into the western workforce. His most notable career accomplishments will forever be in the field of helping others.

Tay was a hard working member of society, and citizenship was of the utmost importance to him. That dream came to life in 1988 when his sacrifices paid off, acquiring citizenship for his family.

Deciding to move to Green Bay Wisconsin in 1995 where most of his relatives reside, would subsequently bring a job opportunity as a translator and paraprofessional for the school district’s special education department. Tay spent the next 21 years in this role until his retirement in 2017.

In his later years, Tay enjoyed gardening, tinkering, and whittling to make all sorts of trinkets like spinning tops, and spending time with his partner See Chang. And chickens! He always had a love for chickens!

Tay was a caring soul. He always knew the right words to say to make someone feel better. He had a sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh.

Tay passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on July 3, 2023 at 1:50am. While we mourn our loved one, we also celebrate his life and the joy that he brought to all of us. He will be remembered as a servant who connected with all those around him, young and old.

Tay is preceded in death by his father Jaixeng Yang, mother Ying Ly, and brother Doua Yang.

He leaves behind his sister Neng (Tong) Chang, Kae (Zhong) Fang, ex-wife Pha Thao, two

daughters Der (Sua) Vang, Jean (Ken) Geason, two sons Steve (Suzanne) Yang, Peter (Heather) Yang; sixteen grandchildren: Erika (Steve), Amber, Alana, Andrew, Alyssa, Kathinh, Jolee, Karson, Lilah, Alex, Malachi, Ethan, Miles, Joshua, Cuyler, Aurora; five great grandchildren: Alehna, Elijah, Karter, Owen, Kayden; his beloved nieces and nephews; and his partner See Chang.

Please join us on Sunday July 23rd from 9:00am to 4:00pm at John J Buettgen Memorial Chapel located at 900 Old Hwy 51, Mosinee, WI 54455 to celebrate our father Tay Nick Yang.

He will be laid to rest on Monday July 24th at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Mosinee.

Beatrice A. Gerhardt

Beatrice Ann Gerhardt, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2023.

Beatrice was born in Detroit, MI on April 10, 1931 to Rudolph and Jesse (Trethaway) Anderson. When she was 12 years old, her family moved to Blair, WI where her father ran the feed mill. After graduating from high school, she went on to Stout State University in Menomonie, where she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics Education. It was there that she met the love of her life, Armin Gerhardt, Jr. and they were married in Neenah on 12/26/1953.

In addition to teaching, Beatrice was a dedicated, loving mother to her sons and she was an amazing grandmother to her grandchildren. Her dedication and energy were critical in all 3 of her sons earning Eagle Scout awards, an achievement that she was very proud of. She also loved baking for her family, knitting sweaters for children’s charities and enjoyed many hours sewing for family and friends. She was also strong in her faith, actively involved in church events and Bible studies.

She is survived by her sons: Armin III (Azita), Mettawa IL, Paul (Denise), Junction City, and John (Karen), Appleton.

Beatrice is further survived by her grandchildren: Robert (fiancé Lisa), Green Bay, Brigitte (Dan), Conroe, TX, Adriana (Joe), Carmel, IN, Erik, St. Paul, MN, Rozita, Milwaukee, Andrea (Tom), Wausau and Matthew (Miranda), Wausau. She was also blessed with 6 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and 2 brothers, Richard Anderson and Robert Anderson.

Services for Beatrice will be on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dancy, WI with the Reverend Dr. Timothy Roser presiding. Visitation will be from 9:00am to 11:00am, immediately followed by the funeral service and interment of Beatrice and Armin together in the church cemetery with military honors for Armin. There will be a luncheon in the church hall following the interment.

A memorial fund in Beatrice’s name has been established at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at MWCS.WS

Steven A. Hauser

Steven Hauser, 71, from Laona passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau after a brief illness. Steve was born on May 18, 1952, only son of Floyd & Roseal (Dresang) Hauser. He graduated from Shiocton High School in 1970, and entered the Army in 1972, with an honorable discharge in 1974, serving in Mannheim, Germany.

Steve married Lucy Buelow on April 28, 1979. They farmed in the Town of Maine, milking cows & later raising beef cattle. Steve helped the kids with their 4-H projects for many years, as they showed pigs, steers, turkeys, ducks and geese at the Outagamie County Fair. He attended all his kids’ sporting events and was the loudest fan in the stands. Steve also worked at Shiocton Kraut Factory, RiverRail, Avis Rent-a-Car, & Huettl Bus Lines. They owned a cottage on Fay Lake for many years before moving to Laona. Steve liked collector Cadillacs and proudly drove his three cars as often as he could. He was an avid Packers fan, attending many games with his friend, Ronnie, going to the Shawano Stock car races with his friend, Tom Spoehr, and watching the Brewers on TV. Steve enjoyed playing Sheepshead, and was well known for picking on a really weak hand because he did not like leasters.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Lucy; children: Brian (Ashley) Hauser and their daughter, Lorraine, Plymouth; Aaron (Ana) and their sons, Caius & Henric, Appleton; Julie (Shaka) McPhoy, Floral Park, New York. Sisters: Jean (Mike) Birling, Black Creek; Jan (Rob) Pankow, Hortonville; Ann (Rich) Ruppel, Hortonville; Bonnie (John) Peterson, Shiocton; brothers-in-law: Ray (Marge) Buelow, Hortonville; Paul Buelow, Hemet, California; numerous nieces and nephews, Hauser cousins & Dresang cousins, card-playing friends, Up North buddies, McDonalds group, Meet & Eat classmates, and his favorite farmer friend, Ronnie Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Ruth Buelow; sister, Shirley Wendt; nephew Cody Ruppel & niece Courtney Ruppel.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Cardiac ICU at Aspirus Hospital for their compassionate care of Steve.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Alan J. Bauch

Alan J. Bauch, 60, of Birnamwood, left this world unexpectedly on July 19, 2023. Although no longer here, he lives on through a great legacy of love, generosity, and goodness.

Alan was raised in Birnamwood, WI, the son of Elton and Suzanne Bauch, where he was instilled with his passion for farming and learned the importance of family alongside his brother, Ron, and sisters, Pam and Wendy. He married the love of his life, Ann, and they spent 38 years together, growing in love and building a family with their three daughters, Cassi, Cori, and Cristin. Through the marriages of his daughters he was able to continue his dream of a big, connected family and welcomed Stephanie, Scott, and Austin with open arms and as his own.

Family is what Al’s purpose in life truly was. As a husband, he was a devoted partner and it’s hard to imagine an “Ann” without her “Al”. As a father, he made his love felt every day and there is nothing he would not do for “his girls”. As a Papa, you could not find one more proud or giving, even if that meant spending hours driving Jayce, Bryce, Kember, Kat, and Rue on the XUV. His hugs and warmth will be an unimaginable void in our lives.

Al’s second purpose in life, though some may argue his first, was his love for the game of pool. From September to April every year it was a guarantee he was playing on a pool table almost every day of the week. More important than the game itself, were the lifelong bonds he created with his second family, his teammates.

To sum up the life of a man, who truly was larger than life, seems an unrealistic task. For those who had the privilege of knowing him and for the greater select people who had the honor of being loved by him, it will be impossible for all of us to forget his unmatchable wit, humor, and the thundering laugh and pat on the back after he told a joke at your expense. Please carry his memory and spirit in all that you do and every joke you tell.

A visitation will be held at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood, WI on Sunday, July 23rd from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. A burial will follow at St. Philomena Cemetery with a celebration of life to take place immediately after at Wildlife Bar & Campground in Birnamwood. Please come to share in the joy of knowing and loving Al.

Steven Andreas

Steven Andreas aka Steve, 68, of Florence, CO, passed away peacefully, surrounded by people he loved, on June 30, 2023 in Pueblo, CO after living a full and fulfilling life. He was born in Wausau, WI.

Steve served in the United States Army for 23 years. He loved God and his country. He was the toughest man we knew. He lived life through simple pleasures. He loved being a “Granpa” to all 6 grandchildren. He loved riding all things including horses and being in the mountains. He was a jack of all trades and he could build or do anything he set his mind to.

Steve is survived by his children, Tabitha Andreas and Matthew (Julie) Andreas; grandchildren, Matthew Andreas aka MJ, Shyana Hector aka Shybug, Sydnee Hector aka Sydless, Ashlynn Lozano aka Ashhole, Jaret Lozano aka Jerry, Keeley Andreas aka Kiwi; sisters, Vicki (Wendy Bishop) Andreas and Kay (Erick) Walbeck; brothers, Scott (Karen) Andreas, David Andreas; nephew, Jonathan (Heather) Andreas and niece, Melissa Gutowski (Andreas); and his two best friends, Laura Bushey and Rusty Corley; as well as his beloved dogs, Lucy Ben, and Bob.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Maryann Andreas; brother, Andy (Bubba) Andreas; best friend, B.J Hearne; and niece, Amber Adams (Mantzey).

The family will be planning his celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate a tree in Steve’s name through the link below. Also, take a moment to hug your children, grandchildren, friends, or take a ride into the mountains. Time waits for no one.

Like this: Like Loading...