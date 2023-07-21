For Wausau Pilot & Review

ROCKFORD, Ill. – In the first visit to Rivets Stadium since 2021, the Wausau Woodchucks were able to pick up a 7-4 win over Rockford to open a two-game set Thursday night in Northwoods League baseball action.

Utilizing two run innings in the first, third and seventh innings put Wausau (29-23, 9-8 second half) on top.

With the game tied up at 2-2 in the third, Jake Baker (Kansas) drove in the two runs with a two-RBI single to give Wausau the lead for good.

Brent Widder (Evansville) drove in the one run in the fourth with an RBI double that hit off the wall in center field as the Woodchucks extended their lead.

Rockford (31-22, 11-8 second half) made the game a one-run contest in the sixth with two runs scored, but the aforementioned two in the seventh for Wausau secured the win.

Widder finished 2-for-4 and Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) hit his 12th double of the season – a seventh-inning RBI double driving in the sixth run for Wausau.

Christian Mitchelle (Cincinnati) made his first appearance on the mound this summer for the Woodchucks in the ninth with two outs and got the one out he was asked to get – forcing a lineout.

Game 2 of the series in Rockford begins at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

