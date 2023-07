Wausau Pilot & Review

Who loves all things sushi but feels a little intimidated by making sushi at home? (Slowly raises hand.)

Solution: this quick and easy salmon sushi bowl! It’s our take on the satisfaction of sushi without the need for sushi-grade fish or assembling rolls! We’re into it. Here’s the recipe!

Don’t feel like cooking? That’s OK – we won’t tell. Head on over to Cedar Creek Grill House, 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild – our gracious sponsor for this weekly feature!

Like this: Like Loading...