It felt like Groundhog Day all over again in the Snap-on Mini Mods at State Park Speedway on the opening night of the 2023 Larry Detjens Memorial. For Tim Anderson, it’s a movie that he was happy to play again.

For the second straight week, Anderson was running second as the laps wound down, seemingly making up little ground on the leader. And for the second straight week, a caution came out-for the same reason and in the same part of the track, no less-and allowed Anderson a second chance at a side-by-side restart, which he took full advantage of for his fifth victory this season overall at State Park, and fourth in the Snap-on Mini Mods.

The Pittsville driver continued a golden year that also has included feature wins at Marshfield Motor Speedway and on the Midwest Dash Series tour. Anderson also ran his feature winning streak to four at State Park to four, including a Dash Series win in June.

Anderson appeared to have maxed out his advancement Friday night, moving into second behind Phil Malouf of Manitowish Waters on the second lap. Polesitter Malouf ran off to a big lead on the first lap and continued to pull Anderson around the track by at least six car lengths as the laps ran down.

Anderson also was running second to Joe Kuehn last week Thursday when a caution came out with four laps left after a car ran through caution cones on the inside of the track on turn 4, knocking a cone into the racing groove. Incredibly, the same thing happened again Friday, this time with three laps remaining, giving Anderson a shot at a restart on the outside of Malouf.

Anderson pulled away from Malouf immediately on the first two restart attempts that were both called off, but a third even restart also went to Anderson quickly. He needed less than a full lap to clear Malouf for the lead, and held on in the final laps as Malouf challenged but while smoking badly in the corners with a transmission going bad.

Malouf would hold on to finish second with Jim Lietz of Mosinee third. Shawn Kemnetz of Hancock came home fourth after a long mid-race battle with Tyler Muller of Sun Prairie for fifth, and John Lietz of Mosinee finished fifth.

The Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks feature showcased a fierce battle for the top spot between Wausau natives Joey Blaschka and Luke Mikula. The two staged a nearly racelong battle for the top spot, but in the end it was Tyler Custer of Stratford taking the show with a late pass on his way to victory.

The night’s fast qualifier, Custer came from the 11th starting spot and was among a number of drivers who bided their time, waiting for the stalemate between the top two to break. Custer took the lead on lap 17, getting inside Mikula on the backstretch and pulling away for his first win of the season.

Blaschka and Mikula started on the front row and raced side-by-side for 15 laps. Blaschka held a slim lead of less than a car length on the inside for the first 11 laps before Mikula began to edge forward, taking a slim lead on lap 12.

The two remained alongside each other for three more laps with a hungry pack waiting for an opening before Mikula finally took sole possession of first on lap 15. Custer followed right behind Mikula into second and took over the top spot two laps later. Mikula would finish a career-best second with Garret Strachota of Wausau third, Eric Breitenfeldt fourth and Blaschka taking fifth.

The mini stocks also had a semi-feature for the first time this year and Mark Schoone of Gleason drove away from the pole to the win. First-time SPS visitor Trevor Salber of Wausau finished second, holding off Kendra Baumann for the second transfer spot to the feature.

The second visit of the Legends cars at State Park this year yielded a familiar result as Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee, Minn., won the feature, his second win at the track this year.

Brockhouse received a battle from Marshfield’s Elliott Weiler, with the two racing side-by-side for nearly 10 laps. Weiler, who took the lead from Rose Borntreger of Elroy on lap 3, had briefly cleared Brockhouse on lap 10 with the help of a lapped car, but Brockhouse came right back on the outside and finally got by Weiler for good on lap 13. He would pull away in the final laps of the 20-lap event with Weiler coming home second and Borntreger finishing third.

Penn Sauter continued to dominate the Bandolero class with ease. Sauter won his third feature of the season at State Park in three Bando races, and finished off a clean sweep of the night after also setting fast time and winning the second heat race.

The son of former NASCAR Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter, Penn Sauter took the lead on lap 5 of the 15-lap feature, going inside both Paxton Benz of Wausau and Merrill’s Oliver Weinkauf for a three-wide pass for first. He cruised to the win with Benz finishing an SPS career-best second, Derek Meyer of Michigamme, Mich., in third, Weinkauf fourth and Markus Obermeyer of Union Grove in fifth.

The Larry Detjens Memorial continues Saturday with five divisions of racing, highlighted by the ASA Midwest Tour super late model series, which will include the Detjens Memorial 125 presented by Dun-Rite Exteriors. State Park’s regular pure stocks, mini mods, mini stocks and Bandoleros also all are in action.

Snap-on Mini Mods

Fast Qualifier: Joe Kuehn, Wausau, 15.845 sec.

First Heat: 1. Phil Malouf, Manitowish Waters; 2. Anna Malouf, Rhinelander; 3. Zach Onson, Weston; 4. Brian Marquardt, Weston; 5. Brad Abt, Schofield; 6. Kamren Hill, Marshfield; 7. Gary Garand, Weston

Second Heat: 1. Tim Anderson, Auburndale; 2. Jim Lietz, Mosinee; 3. Zach Degner, Merrill; 4. Kuehn; 5. Tyler Muller, Sun Prairie; 6. John Lietz, Mosinee; 7. Mike Meharg, Auburndale; 8. Shawn Kemnetz, Hancock

Feature: 1. Anderson; 2. P. Malouf; 3. Jim Lietz; 4. Kemnetz; 5. John Lietz; 6. Degner; 7. Kuehn; 8. Meharg; 9. Muller; 10. Hill; 11. A. Malouf; 12. Marquardt; 13. Garand; 14. Abt; 15. Onson

Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks

Fast Qualifier: Tyler Custer, Stratford, 16.531 sec.

First Heat: 1. Kendra Baumann, Wausau; 2. Pat Dickman, Marshfield; 3. Makayla Last, Wausau; 4. Daniel Lashua, Wausau; 5. Joe Schoener, Wausau

Second Heat: 1. Mark Schoone, Gleason; 2. Brad Lecher, Wausau; 3. Amanda Rowe, Mosinee; 4. Luke Mikula, Wausau; 5. Hunter Landwehr, Stratford; 6. Joey Blaschka, Wausau; 7. Trevor Salber, Wausau

Third Heat: 1. Zach Budleski, Wausau; 2. Ashley Schoone, Gleason; 3. Tom Lecher, Wausau; 4. Eric Breitenfeldt, Wausau; 5. Garret Strachota, Wausau; 6. Nick Kurth, Wausau; 7. Custer

Semi-Feature: 1. M. Schoone; 2. Salber; 3. Baumann; 4. Dickman; 5. Schoener; 6. Last; 7. Lashua

Feature: 1. Custer; 2. Mikula; 3. Strachota; 4. Breitenfeldt; 5. Blaschka; 6. Budleski; 7. N. Kurth; 8. M. Schoone; 9. A. Schoone; 10. Rowe; 11. Salber; 12. B. Lecher; 13. T. Lecher; 14. Landwehr

Legends

Fast Qualifier: Ayden Brockhouse, Shakopee, Minn., 15.497 sec.

First Heat: 1. Rose Borntreger, Elroy; 2. Russ Weiler, Marshfield; 3. Matt Schecklman, Marshfield; 4. Daden Barclay, Marshfield

Second Heat: 1. Elliott Weiler, Marshfield; 2. Ayrton Brockhouse, Shakopee, Minn.; 3. Eric Niemi, Belleville; 4. Ayden Brockhouse

Feature: 1. Ayrton Brockhouse; 2. E. Weiler; 3. Borntreger; 4. R. Weiler; 5. Niemi; 6. Ayden Brockhouse; 7. Barclay; 8. Schecklman

Bandoleros

Fast Qualifier: Penn Sauter, DeForest, 16.072 sec.

First Heat: 1. Wesley Baumeister, Beloit; 2. Mason Obermeyer, Union Grove; 3. Markus Obermeyer, Union Grove; 4. McKenna Turner, Pewaukee; 5. Mason Oleson, Mosinee; 6. William Carpenter, Marshfield; 7. Jaxon Berndt, Wausau

Second Heat: 1. Sauter; 2. Bentley Thompson, West Salem; 3. Derek Meyer, Michigamme, Mich.; 4. Paxton Benz, Wausau; 5. Ben Meyer, Michigamme, Mich.; 6. Oliver Weinkauf, Merrill; 7. Cole Kurth, Wisconsin Rapids

Feature: 1. Sauter; 2. Benz; 3. D. Meyer; 4. Weinkauf; 5. Mason Obermeyer; 6. Oleson; 7. B. Meyer; 8. Thompson; 9. Carpenter; 10. Turner; 11. Baumeister; 12. Markus Obermeyer; 13. Berndt; 14. Kurth

