Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

A few days ago a pleasant young man rang out door bell and offered us a service that would take care of our and everyone in out neighborhood’s Japanese Beetle problems. A “trained technician” would spray our trees, bushes, flowers and grass with pyrethrin to kill not only the beetles but also the grubs lurking beneath our lawn.

I mentioned that I suspected that the pyrethrin would not only kill the unwanted critters, but also butterflies, bees and other helpful insects. He related that the technicians had told him the pyrethrin was non toxic to our insect friends. I doubted his information and declined his service.

However, I wanted to make sure that my antipyrethrim belief was accurate and I consulted that well known expert in not only Entomology but of all knowledge, Dr. Google. He assured me that I was correct in my belief.

I’ve noticed that many people are using insecticides to kill annoying insects, but don’t realize that they are knocking off our insect friends as well. When we initially moved here many years ago, we saw hundreds of lightning bugs in our back yard, but now, almost none. I used to have to clean my windshield frequently during summer, but now almost never. Superficially, having a clean windshield is nice, but not when one realizes the cause and unwanted side effects.

I feel we should all think carefully prior to using insecticides to allow our friendly bugs to live and thrive.

Mike Blick

Weston, Wisconsin

