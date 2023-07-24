WAUSAU – Patrons of all ages are invited to visit any Marathon County Public Library location for Artist Celebration Weekend in honor of American Artist Appreciation Month in August.

This educational and participatory program will be held Aug. 4 and 5 during regular library hours.

Multiple artist stations will be setup with projects inspired by famous American artists. Participants can create their own art and learn about artists.

The library will also curate book displays about well-known American artists and all eight library branches will have a few pieces from the library system’s art collection that patrons can check out and take home.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. For more information, call 715-261-7220 or visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12107.

