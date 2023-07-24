Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Our volunteers spend time socializing and providing companionship with people receiving ProMedica Hospice Services. Activities include reading to patients, playing cards, going on walks, providing caregiver relief, watching game shows, and listening to their stories. Visit schedule is set by the volunteer and is flexible. Contact our office today at 715-344-4541 and ask for Mary to learn how to become a part of our team. You can also email Mary at Mary.Dulske@ProMedica.org.

Are You a People Person? The United Way of Marathon County seeks guest experience volunteers to ensure guests receive friendly, generous service in the new Community Closet. Volunteers will help guests complete the intake process, find items, and guide them through the checkout process. Register at unitedwaymc.org/volunteer or contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 for more information.

Do You Have Office Skills? The Women’s Community seeks a weekday volunteer receptionist to answer phones and transfer calls, answer the door and let people in, keep track of who is in what meeting rooms, and accept and process donations. Volunteer training included; ages 18+. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more information.

Welcome and Support Retreat Guests. St. Anthony Spirituality Center seeks volunteers to help host during weekend retreats. Being a host entails everything from a warm welcome when guests arrive, to helping with luggage, making sure appropriate beverages are on hand, and being available to answer questions. No experience necessary, just a willingness to learn. Contact Jackie Kellner at 715-443-2236, ext. 116, or jackiek@sarcenter.com to sign up.

Work the Farm With Marathon County Hunger Coalition. Deepen your understanding of local food systems and discover firsthand how family farms play a critical role in fighting food insecurity in our community. Activities include a farm tour, as well as possible harvesting and cleaning vegetables, and helping with general cleaning or infrastructure projects. Come prepared to work, but also enjoy time spent with a team of people committed to fighting hunger in our community. Perfect for groups. Sept. 4 (Labor Day), 9 a.m. to noon. Register at unitedwaymc.org/volunteer or contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Printer Cartridges and Plastic Bags Needed. Faith in Action of Marathon County collects used InkJet/LaserJet cartridges to recycle in exchange for funds that help them provide needed rides to area seniors. The plastic zipper bags are used to sort and transport the ink cartridges. Donations can be taken to 630 Adams St. (Immanuel Lutheran Church) Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Call Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com with any questions.

Home Items Needed. North Central Health Care seeks a new or gently used microwave and a hand-held electric vacuum for a client in our community. If you would like to donate, contact the Volunteer Office at North Central Health Care at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

