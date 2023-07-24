Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are seeking a 17-year-old suspect who is considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting Sunday on Wausau’s west side

The shooting was reported at about 11:20 a.m. July 23 in the 800 block of South Third Avenue. A 911 caller said his home was struck by gunfire following a dispute outside. The suspected shooter fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

The suspect has been identified as Nicholas Multani, of Wausau. He is described as white, about 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds with black hair. Multani is likely driving a silver 2002 Mazda Millenia with Wisconsin license plate AHY2661.

Tipsters with information about Multani’s whereabouts should call Marathon County dispatch at 715-261-7795. Callers can remain anonymous by using the Marathon County Crime Stoppers line at 877-409-8777 or visiting marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.



