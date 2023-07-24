Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Isaiah Freeman and Idamae Harris announce the birth of their daughter Italy Marie, born at 6:23 p.m. July 16, 2023. Italy weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Jace and Kaela Kramer announce the birth of their son Cade Davis, born at 8:02 p.m. July 19, 2023. Cade weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Kyle and Sarah Dembowiak announce the birth of their son Austin Shiloh, born at 12:06 a.m. July 21, 2023. Auston weighed 7 pounds.

Sarah Harrington and Jason Wojcik announce the birth of their son Landon Joseph, born at 8:04 p.. July 19, 2023. Landon weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches.

Alex and Jacquelyn Schremp announce the birth of their daughter Lucy Lynn, born at 6:59 a.m. July 18. Lucy was 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches.

Harmony Hommerding and Mitchell Appleyard anounce the birth of their daughter Ivy Hommerding, born on July 17, 2023.

