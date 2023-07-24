Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

William Garske Jr.

William “Bill” Henry Garske, Jr. passed away in his home on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the age of 76. Bill was born in Wausau on November 7th, 1946, to William Henry Garske and Geraldine (Ladwig) Garske. He graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1964.

In 1965, Bill started working at Wausau Homes. He worked there for 44 years until his retirement in 2008. When Bill wasn’t working, he enjoyed going to the cottage with his family, where he snowmobiled in the winter, fished, water skied, swam, drove his boat around the lake, and dreamed of living at the cottage on the lake when he retired. After retiring from Wausau Homes, Bill made his dream a reality and moved to the cottage in Deerbrook and worked for 199 Ride, delivering cars from the auction houses to the dealership. He eventually found his way back to Wausau where he spent the rest of his life. Bill enjoyed watching racing, whether it was Nascar, local stock car racing, or Eves. He loved riding his motorcycle and his trike. He would often drive 60 miles to “get milk” and of course he had to stop for ice cream. In his later years, Bill was often spotted roaming around Wausau on his mobility scooter. He loved going to the events at the 400 Block. He loved hosting family get-togethers.

Bill Garske is survived by his sister, Barb (Duane Hussong) Garske of Wausau; two sons, Will Garske of Tomahawk, Matt (Renee) Garske of Wausau; grandchildren, Alyssa (fiancé Josh Taft) Garske, Kian Garske, Ava Garske; great grandchildren, Hope and Sophie; former wife, Sheila Garske; and many cousins and friends.

Bill preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Chuck; and his favorite daughter, Leah.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Helke Funeral Home in Wausau, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Pamella Meske

Pamella “Pam” Meske, age 65, loving mother of three and two dogs, passed away in the early hours of July 18, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.

Pam was born November 10, 1957, in Mauston, Wisconsin to parents Willis Berndt and Cherie Zindorf. She worked as an office manager at Poland Chiropractic, in hotel hospitality at Howard Johnson, and most recently at Marshfield Clinic. A true Wisconsinite, she loved the Green Bay Packers and never missed a game. She enjoyed watching and feeding the hummingbirds while spending her free time crocheting. She could often be found in the kitchen and will be remembered as a fantastic cook. Above all things, Pam loved her babies, both human and canine. She loved spending all her time with her dogs, kids and grandchildren. No matter how many years with get with our dogs and moms…it’s never long enough. We love and miss you, mom.

Pam is survived by her children, Dana Mossak, Trista (Chris) Jones, and Steven (fiancé Hannah) Meske; grandchildren, Isaiah, Coral, Leah, Ila, Sydney, Olin and Yara; brothers, Dennis (Mary) Berndt, and Gary Zindorf; dog babies, Nike and Royal; best friends, Kathy Hauer and Deb Hall; and extended family and countless friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willis Berndt and Cherie Zindorf; former husband, Steven Meske; and worlds best dog, Deja.

A celebration of Pamella’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Marathon County Humane Society or Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

George W. Heidemann

George Willam “Red” Heidemann passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Aspirus Hospice House. George was born on December 20, 1928 to the late William and Emma (Zenk) Heidemann. George married Ruth Thompson on October 28, 1951, at the Bible Presbyterian Church in Merrill. Together they had three children, Conradine (Connie), Thomas, and Timothy.

George was a Korean war veteran, serving with the Army Engineers. George started his work life early, in his teens, he worked on neighboring farms but his love of all things mechanical turned him into a self-taught mechanic. He was employed by Drott Manufacturing and later at J.I. Case where, as a service representative, he traveled the world representing his company. Trips included stops in Chili and France. His work meant some moves for his family, first to Illinois and later, to Virginia. But once retired, George moved back to his hometown of Wausau.

George was popular with is co-workers and his head of bright red hair earned him the nickname “Red”, which he proudly carried throughout his life. George’s mechanical skills had him opening up his own little mechanic shop in his garage where he fixed the cars of friends and neighbors, often receiving payment in unusual ways, including chickens! George loves cares and motorcycles and was a lifelong Harley Davidson owner. He raced motorcycles from 1949 – 1951 and even fulfilled a bucket list item early by crossing the U.S. following Route 66 on his Harley.

George was famous (or infamous) for the colorful way he expressed himself. Anyone who knew him well would, at sometime, be treated to a barrage of language they probably hadn’t heard before. There was even a rumor that he made up some of his words. It was part of why everyone loved him.

George is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ruth; his children, Connie and Tim (Jaime Grasso); two grandchildren, Jason (Deanna) Gnatz and Jonathan (Haeley) Gnatz; four great-grandchildren, Hunter (Rain) Gnatz, Noah Gnatz, Eleanor Gnatz, and Evelyn Gnatz; as well as two sisters-in-law, Irene Heidemann and Nancy Heidemann.

George was preceded in death by his beloved son, Tom; and his siblings, Barney (Grace) (Ruth) Heidemann, Delores (Bob) Weber, Harvey Heidemann and Ralph Heidemann.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Helke Funeral Home in Wausau. A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Military honors will be given following the service. Burial will take place at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Hospice House for the exceptional care they provided to George.

Kenneth Freitag

Kenneth Freitag, 88, beloved Father, Spouse, and Son, passed away on July 15, 2023 after a lengthy battle with multiple health conditions. Kenneth was born July 19,1934 in Milwaukee, WI, to Arthur and Hattie Freitag. He married Jacqueline Garnier, of Oconto Falls, on July 1,1956.

He was a 1952 graduate of Pulaski High School and went on to UW Oshkosh for his bachelor’s degree and soon after earned his master’s degree in fine arts (MFA) from UW Superior while working as a teacher and summer park ranger. He was a teacher of art, science, and history but as an artist had a true passion for art and nature.



He became the head of the Elementary Art department for the Wausau School District where he was an art teacher and touched many lives with the beauty of art and its magic. He retired from the Wausau School District, after spending over 35 years teaching others his love of art. He was very gifted at using any medium for his lessons and was known throughout the art community in Wausau for the many art exhibits featuring his students artwork. Ken was also well known through the billiard community in Wausau and Marathon County. He enjoyed the win as much as the camaraderie and running the billiard tables of Marathon County. His daughter, called him the pool shark of Rib Mt. In his time he had mastered a plethora of pool tricks, hit the consecutive 100 ball marker and his friends nick named him “Wisconsin Fats.” Ken loved spending time outdoors with his family fishing, boating, swimming, traveling and hunting. Ken cherished his wife of over 59 years, whom he often referred to as the love of his life. Ken and Jackie were big animal lovers and always had dogs as part of their family.

Ken’s passion for enjoying life to its fullest, was contagious; he was easy to talk to, laugh with, and always knew how to have fun and had a good story to tell. His love, kindness, generosity, special sense of humor, vibrant laugh, feisty spirit, and ability for always being available as a father or friend will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Dad, we love you.

He is survived by his daughter Andrea Freitag, sons Brian Freitag, and Terry Freitag, Preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Freitag; father Arthur Herman Freitag; mother Hattie Freitag.

A Memorial Service for Kenneth Freitag will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Helke Funeral Home. 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, WI. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM with a service to follow.

Orville H. Jacobi

Orville Harold Jacobi, 92, of Aniwa, died July 19, 2023, at Tomahawk Health Services, Tomahawk surrounded by his loving family.

Orville was born June 9, 1931, in the Town of Holton to the late Herbert and Amanda (Junker) Jacobi. He married the love of his life, Adeline Wethern, on July 19, 1952, at the Wausau Church of the Nazarene. Together, they operated a farm and were members of the Famer’s Union. He took great pride in the farm life and raised his children to appreciate the values of hard work. Orville enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was active for two years and was in the reserves for thirty. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Master Sergeant. Orville was a member of the American Legion and was honored to have gone on the Honor Flight in May of 2013. Orville and Adeline were very faithful and were active members with Zion Lutheran Church in the Town of Easton. His work career found him employed as a service station worker at Art Tilden’s Service Center and as a truck driver for Harold Zastrow Trucking. He spent most his life, 33 years, working for Connor Forest Industries as an Inventory Control Supervisor and truly enjoyed what he did. When Connor Industries closed, Orville and his family moved to Shelbyville, Indiana, where, because of his high qualifications, he accepted a job as Plant Manager with Excel Wood Products, Co. After retiring from Excel, he and his family moved back to Wausau, and he began driving for Zientara Fleet. He loved his family more than anything, so much so, he officially retired to become his wife’s full-time caregiver. He appreciated and supported the small, local “mom-and-pop” stores. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time camping and going “down the road a piece.” Orville was a kind and proud man and he will be deeply missed by anyone whose life he touched.

Orville is survived by his children, Larry Jacobi, Donna (Mark) Stolze, Brian (Sherrie) Jacobi, LeeRoy (Jean Felzkowski) Jacobi, and Lisa (Rene) Neiter; son-in-law, Leslie Merriam; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; 7 great-great grandchildren with 1 on the way; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Thompson; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Adeline Jacobi; children, Arlene Merriam and Lyle Jacobi; great-grandson, Zachary Merriam; brothers, Roland, Clarence, Gilbert, Melvin, Herbert, and Lloyd; and sisters, Irma Stange, Clara Jacobi, Ruth Jacobi, Bernette Kurth, Bernice Roeder, and Leona Braun.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11:00 am at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238145 Star Road, Aniwa. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until the time of services. Rev. Ryan Fehrmann will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Little Lamb Daycare at Christ Lutheran Church.

Our family wishes to thank all of Orville’s caretakes for the outstanding job they did in caring for him, especially his dear friend, Andrea Place.

Mitchell J. Dickinson

Mitchell “Mitch” Dickinson passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the age of 64, after an eight year battle with cancer.

Mitch was born on March 17, 1959 in Wausau, the son of Gerald and Beverly (Whippler) Dickinson. He was a member of the class of 1978 at Wausau East High School, later getting his GED. After school, he enlisted in the US Marine Corp Reserves. He started working in the foundry at Marathon Electric Corp (Regal Beloit), then moving into the large testing lab and retiring after 45 years with the company. He enjoyed staying up north and fishing with his best friend since grade school, Mike Denzine and his family. He was also an avid reader and loved listening to music from his vinyl record collection and following the Green Bay Packers.

Mitch is survived by his mother, Beverly; three brothers, Craig (Beth), Les (Pam) and Paul (Vicki); one sister, Jerri Hagenbucher; nieces and nephews, Amanda, Jacob, Gene and Alicia; along with other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

David Norrbom

David “Dave” Norrbom, age 87 of Eland, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Dave was born on November 5, 1935 in Wausau, the son of Gust and Cora Norrbom. Dave graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1953 and attended college at UW-River Falls and UW-Madison.

On February 6, 1960, Dave was united in marriage to Kay Wolfinger at the former St. William Catholic Church in Eland. Both were active in the parish from that time until it closed, with Dave having roles as the custodian, choir member, and catechism teacher.

Dave left college to join the army and was deployed as a food inspector. As part of his service, he took part in the atomic bomb tests at Camp Desert Rock, Nevada and witnessed an above ground nuclear test.

After service, Dave and his brother Carl partnered to take over the family dairy farm near Elderon. In the mid 1960’s, he left farming and went on to become an insurance agent for almost 50 years. He helped numerous people with retirement planning and was involved in different business ventures over the years. He viewed people equally and treated you the same whether you were a company executive or had only a dollar to your name. His counsel was appreciated by many, from bank corporations to the little guy who might have fallen behind on their own debts. He served for decades on the Board of Directors of Associated Bank (and its predecessor banks). He and Kay personally loaned or gave money to many people in need.

Dave was a fun guy. He and Kay loved to play cards and travel with their family and friends. Dave had a sense of adventure and visited all 50 states, and countries from Spain to Norway and Russia to New Zealand. Dave enjoyed hunting and cards at the Zoromski lodge and was an avid golfer who had three holes-in-one during his lifetime.

Dave was a strong Democrat, who originally became politically active standing up for the interest of small farmers as part of the National Farmers Organization (NFO). He had a lot of civic pride and was active in the community, helping to build Maple Hills golf course, raise money for the Dawin E. Smith Community Aquatic Center, and to help preserve the Eland school and depot. He could often be spotted driving the train at Eland Days celebrations.

Dave is survived by four children, Carrie (Don) Zoromski of Appleton, Claudia (Tim) Ploeger of Eland, Corrie (Jeff Haessly) Norrbom of Rothschild, and Clay (Jennifer Eikren) Norrbom of Verona; 11 grandchildren, Judson, Zoey (Jim), Addisen, Tillie (Brian), Jed, Abraham, Sophie, Gabriel, Werner, Lola, and Edith; three great-grandchildren, Henry, Cora and Charlotte; sisters and brothers-in-law, Leone Norrbom, John (Peggy) Breske, John Laude, June Norrbom and Joyce Sharon and many Godchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Dave was preceded in death by his wife Kay; his parents; brothers Lyle and Carl Norrbom, sisters Arla Breske and Esther Laude; brothers and sisters-in-law, Shorty and Alice Steebs, Dorothy and John Yaeger, and Bob Sharon.

The family wishes to thank all the wonderful caregivers who helped Dave, including Mari, Yvonne, Holly, Aidan, Inessa, Sarah, Linda, and Haley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Vicente Llagas will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 25th from 4 PM until 7:30 PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at the church, from 9 AM until the time of Mass.

Memories and messages may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Steven Andreas

Steven Andreas aka Steve, 68, of Florence, CO, passed away peacefully, surrounded by people he loved, on June 30, 2023 in Pueblo, CO after living a full and fulfilling life. He was born in Wausau, WI.

Steve served in the United States Army for 23 years. He loved God and his country. He was the toughest man we knew. He lived life through simple pleasures. He loved being a “Granpa” to all 6 grandchildren. He loved riding all things including horses and being in the mountains. He was a jack of all trades and he could build or do anything he set his mind to.

Steve is survived by his children, Tabitha Andreas and Matthew (Julie) Andreas; grandchildren, Matthew Andreas aka MJ, Shyana Hector aka Shybug, Sydnee Hector aka Sydless, Ashlynn Lozano aka Ashhole, Jaret Lozano aka Jerry, Keeley Andreas aka Kiwi; sisters, Vicki (Wendy Bishop) Andreas and Kay (Erick) Walbeck; brothers, Scott (Karen) Andreas, David Andreas; nephew, Jonathan (Heather) Andreas and niece, Melissa Gutowski (Andreas); and his two best friends, Laura Bushey and Rusty Corley; as well as his beloved dogs, Lucy Ben, and Bob.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Maryann Andreas; brother, Andy (Bubba) Andreas; best friend, B.J Hearne; and niece, Amber Adams (Mantzey).

The family will be planning his celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate a tree in Steve’s name through the link below. Also, take a moment to hug your children, grandchildren, friends, or take a ride into the mountains. Time waits for no one.

