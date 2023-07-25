The Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks present their second Architectural Amble of the summer with a look at several homes on Fulton and Adams Streets. The Thursday, July 27 tour starts at the Woodson History Center at 410 McIndoe Street at 6:00 pm.

Our guide, Christine Martens will spotlight a few of our favorite architectural gems in the area. Learn about the design elements and history that make each home an important part of our community. The tour will look at several houses and businesses, including Duncan Seeds, Wausau High School, Keifer Furniture Warehouse, Dean House, Wheeler-Heinemann House, Murray House and Schmidt House.

Please remember to wear good walking shoes as there will be some uneven surfaces and a hill. As always, the tour is free and open to all ages. Free will donations are always appreciated.

Please follow us on our Facebook page at Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks for updates and more information on upcoming events.

Like this: Like Loading...