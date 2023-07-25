Wausau Pilot & Review

Several of Marathon County’s roads will be limited to one lane during a planned 10-day long pavement sealing beginning Tuesday.

According to an announcement posted on the county website on Monday, the roads are set to receive pavement seals that are “designed to preserve the existing asphalt and protect the layer from the effects of water and sun.”

The number of days needed for the work depends on the weather, the statement said.

“As part of the work, crews will temporarily close off one lane to apply treatments and will guide drivers using flaggers and/or pilot vehicles,” the statement reads. “There may be times where all traffic will need to be stopped for short periods of time.”

Rad crews will install two different types of seals – fog seals (one layer of liquid asphalt) and chip seals (three to four times greater than fog seal liquid asphalt). The material is sprayed one lane at a time. With the pavement needing at least two weeks to firm up, traffic on these roads could continue to see impacts.

Click here for details and road names.

