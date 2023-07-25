Wausau Pilot & Review

The annual Exhibitour Art and Wine Walk will return to Wausau in August, partnering with the Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art and D Anthony Gallery for a juried showing of local regional and national artists.

Exhibitour is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

This one-of-a-kind event transforms downtown businesses into temporary art galleries, featuring curated wine tastings, exclusive shopping opportunities, and an opportunity to experience Wausau’s historic downtown on foot.

Exhibitour promises an unforgettable evening of creativity, conversation, and community engagement, showcasing talent from across the country.

“Exhibitour is one of our organization’s longest-running events,” Wausau River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske said. “It’s a Wausau favorite and something that uniquely captures the impact art can have in downtown spaces and economies.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 or on the day of the event for $20. Proceeds will directly support the Wausau River District’s ongoing efforts to promote downtown revitalization and the arts. Each ticket includes access to all participating businesses, a commemorative wine glass, and an invite to the post-event awards ceremony at D Anthony Gallery.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artwork in the Best in Show category.

“The public voting component is both fun and engaging,” Assistant Director Alyson Leahy said. “It encourages attendees to visit every location and to take time to think about what makes an art piece their favorite.”

For more information about the Exhibitour Art and Wine Walk, including ticket sales, an event map, check-in instructions, and even information about how to volunteer, visit wausauriverdistrict.org/exhibitour.

