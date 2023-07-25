Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews are battling a blaze Tuesday at a west side home with witnesses reporting significant flames along with heavy smoke in the area.

The blaze was called in at about 8:35 a.m. as a garage fire in the 900 block of South Fifth Avenue in Wausau. Crews responded to find the garage engulfed in flames and spreading.

Wausau Fire crews and at least one ambulance were called to the scene, with additional support requested from SAFER.

Unclear is whether anyone was inside the garage at the time the fire broke out. According to emergency scanner traffic, at least one person regularly stayed in the garage.

Crews reached the property via an alley behind the home and WPS was called to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details are confirmed.

