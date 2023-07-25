Young children and their families can join the Marathon County Public Library and the Marathon County Parks Department for the inaugural Under the Stars Story Time on Aug. 1 from 7:30-8:00 p.m. at Sunny Vale Park in Wausau. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Browse through thousands of items during the next Friends of MCPL Book Sale, happening Aug. 2-5 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Sale hours are Aug. 2 from 5-7:30 p.m. (open only to Friends of MCPL members); Aug. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Adults can socialize with others while playing games, doing puzzles or working on craft projects during a monthly social hour on Aug. 3 from 1-7 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.









Like this: Like Loading...