Sit behind the wheel of a patrol car, marvel at the size of a snow plow or jump aboard a fire truck.

Do this and more at the Village of Kronenwetter’s National Night Out on Aug. 1. The event begins at 6 p.m. in Towering Pines Park, at the intersection of Pine Road and Tower Road. National Night Out is a national program celebrated by neighborhoods across the country to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Firefighters, police officers and military personnel will be on hand to give you a tour of their vehicle, explain their job and shake your hand.

“This event brings our community together by giving our citizens a fun and relaxed setting where they can interact and get to know our staff and first responders,” Police Chief Terry McHugh said.

Attending the event will be the members and vehicles from the Kronenwetter Fire Department, Kronenwetter Police Department, Kronenwetter Parks Department, Marathon County SWAT and Riverside Fire District.

This event is free and open to the public.

Rocky Rococo’s Pizza and Pasta, Windy City Vittles, Farmers Market Eggrolls, Yang’s Food, Em’s Lems and Magnolia & Thyme Baking will be dishing up delicious food to purchase. Magnolia & Thyme Baking will be giving out a free scone or cookie to nurses, first responders and anyone in the military, police department and fire department.

Baskets full of goodies from Valley Communities Credit Union will be raffled off. Entry into the raffle is free.

