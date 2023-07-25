Wausau Pilot & Review

REI Engineering, Inc. (REI) has welcomed a new member to its team of professionals. Hannah Przybylski, Engineering Technician, joins REI’s Construction Services Team.

Her primary responsibilities include , performing construction staking utilizing GPS and Robotic Total Station equipment, inspection and materials testing on road and bridge construction projects, document inspection observations and communication within internal teams as well as contractors, business owners, and the general public.

Przybylski graduated from UW-Oshkosh with an associate degree in arts and science in 2016. She then switched gears and attended UW-Platteville for three years in their School of Civil Engineering program with an Emphasis in Construction and Environmental. Upon returning from Platteville, she attended NTC and earned a Project Management Certificate in 2020.

REI Engineering provides dynamic solutions to meet the Civil/Survey and Environmental/Safety needs of our business partners. Recognized as a team of innovative and inspired professionals, REI is committed to exceeding client expectations through quick responsiveness and exceptional customer service. Our goal is to be our clients’ choice, first… and always! Visit our updated website at REIengineering.com.

