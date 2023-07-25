By Shereen Siewert

One person died Tuesday near downtown Wausau in the Wisconsin River, an apparent drowning, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Crews were paged at about 5 p.m. to the Wisconsin River south of the former train depot that now houses the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, at 209 Washington St. Wausau Fire and Police crews responded and dispatched an air boat to aid in the attempted rescue.

One person was reportedly floating in the water with a second person on the rocks below the dam on the east side of the river.

A man was pulled from the rocks and recovered at the scene without being transported for treatment, according to emergency scanner traffic. But the woman found floating in the water was pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear. The names and ages of the victims have not been released, but witnesses say both appeared to be adults.

This is the second water-related emergency in recent months in Wausau, where a woman was pulled from the Wisconsin River in April. Police and fire crews responded at about 5:45 p.m. April 29 to the West Washington Street Bridge, just west of the Marathon County Public Library and south of the Scott Street Bridge, for a report of a woman in the water. The woman was pulled from the river and resuscitation efforts were performed at the scene before she was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. No updates have been officially given on her condition.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Like this: Like Loading...