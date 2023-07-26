Wausau, Wis. – Connexus Credit Union commemorated the grand opening of their new, innovative branch in the Town of Rib Mountain the week of July 10, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the building, and a supply drive hosted by Connexus Cares, which benefited three non-profit organizations in the greater Wausau area.

During the week-long celebration, members, employees, and community residents were invited to stop by the new branch to learn more about Connexus, meet the branch staff, and donate to the Connexus Cares Community Supply Drive for a chance to win one (1) of five (5) $1,000 donations to a charitable organization of the winner’s choice.

The supply drive benefited local non-profit organizations as follows:

• The Babies’ Place Diaper Bank received a donation of more than 3,000 diapers and more than 30 pounds of wipes.

• The Neighbors’ Place received a donation of more than 100 pounds of feminine hygiene products.

• Wellington Place received a donation of more than 300 craft supplies, washcloths, and towels.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, July 11, with an impressive crowd of more than 100 in attendance to hear from Boyd Gustke, Connexus President & Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Rogers, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. The two shared appreciation for all those that brought the branch vision to life. Those in attendance included past and current members of the Connexus Board of Directors, employees, representatives from Ghidorzi Construction Company (the project’s building and design partner), member-owners, officials from the Town of Rib Mountain, and the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

“For Connexus, the grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration symbolizes our continued investment in the community and provides an opportunity for us to recognize all of the individuals that have been instrumental in initiating, supporting, and executing the vision of our newest branch,” commented Boyd Gustke. “More than just a building, this branch reinforces our commitment to giving back to our communities. Since 2019, we have donated more than $10 million to non-profit organizations in the communities we serve. We look forward to being responsible stewards of the Town of Rib Mountain, and we’re excited to serve everyone as a credit union that truly cares.”

Chad Rogers added, “Connexus appreciates and greatly values the architects, contractors, employees, community partners, and everyone involved in bringing this branch to life. Their hard work and dedication resulted in this remarkable facility that will serve Rib Mountain and the surrounding communities for years to come. We also express gratitude to our dedicated member-owners. Their trust and loyalty are the bedrock upon which our credit union stands. We are privileged to be their financial partner and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional experiences, innovative solutions, and a brighter financial future.”

The grand opening celebration concluded with a food truck event on Friday, July 14, giving members and employees the opportunity to enjoy local treats during their visit to the new branch.

The Rib Mountain branch boasts approximately 5,100 square feet and features modern interior amenities, including digital self-service stations to limit wait time and maximize efficiency; a spacious and comfortable fireside reception area; a comprehensive Solutions Center for member services; and more. The exterior showcases a Northwoods architectural style to complement the Granite Peak backdrop, plus a five-lane drive-thru with an ATM for 24/7 member and community convenience.

