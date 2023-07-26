Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Vicky J. Jenks

Vicky Jean Jenks, 71, passed away Sunday, July 23rd peacefully at her home in Weston, WI, surrounded by her husband and daughters.

Vicky was born in Ladysmith, WI, to Victoria and Earl Kinnear on May 31st, 1952. She graduated from Bruce High School and continued her education attending North Central Technical College graduating in 1974 with her associate degree in Nursing. Vicky went on to practice as a Registered Nurse (RN) for over 30 years committing her life and career to helping others, first as a surgical/oncology nurse and then, in retirement, serving as a parish nurse.

In September of 1976 Vicky was united in holy matrimony to Larry Jenks. This union went on to be blessed with three beautiful girls and countless family memories.

Vicky was a constant presence in her daughters’ lives and their biggest supporter as they followed their dreams. Her smile was always warm and she always carried her heart on her sleeve, a reflection of her kind and giving spirit. Vicky was an animal lover always taking the opportunity to spoil her puppy Toby and fur grandchild Oliver.

Vicky is proceeded in death by her parents Victoria and Earl Kinnear, her mother and father-in-law Arliss and Arnold Jenks, her maternal grandparents Peter and Victoria Mansky, and paternal grandparents Otto and Goldie Kinnear.

Vicky lives on through her husband Larry Jenks and three daughters Krista Jenks of Weston, WI, Kesa Jenks (Eric Bendzinski) of Maple Grove, MN, and Kortney Jenks of Neenah, WI, her two brothers Daryl (Kathi) Kinnear of Bruce, WI, and Earl (Margaret) Kinnear Jr. of Albany, MN, her brother-in-law Richard (Mary) Jenks and sister-in-law Mary (John) Grossmeier of Olathe, KS, as well as countless nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Therese in Rothschild, WI at 11:00 am on Tuesday August 1, 2023 with Father Albert officiating. A Visitation Will be held on Monday July 31, 2023 at Brainard Funeral Home in Weston from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and on Tuesday August 1, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Vicky’s family wants to extend their sincerest thanks to the dedicated hospice staff that supported Vicky and her family helping to ensure the honoring of her wishes and providing comfort in the most challenging of times.

In leu of flowers, please send donations to the Marathon and Lincoln County Humane Societies.

Steven M. Lausten

Steven M. Lausten, 70, of Kronewetter, a retired Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force died at his home on July 24, 2023.

Born in Green Bay, WI to Pearl and Roland Lausten he spent 24 years in the U.S. Air Force before his military retirement. Steven was very proud to serve his country and received two medals of distinguished service.

He married Kimmie Jones on February 22, 1986 in Mountain Home, ID. He moved frequently during his military career, but after his retirement moved back home to Wisconsin.

An avid motorcycle enthusiast, Steve loved his harley and enjoyed riding.

In addition to his passions for motorcycles and NASCAR, Steve was known for his unconditional love of his family and fur babies.

Steve is survived by his wife Kimmie, his two sons, Joe (Becky) and Chris (Crystal) Creekmore; his sister Linda Schrubing He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Trinity and her spouse Bryant, Taylor and his Fiance’ Kelsey, Kaitlyn, and Saydee and one great grandson Jaxson. His sister Linda Schrubing, his brother Terry Kennedy; his nephew DeWayne, his nieces, Paula and Angela.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Roland; and his brother Mike Kennedy.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 30th from 1 PM – 3 PM at Brainard Funeral Home in Weston. Military honors will follow. Burial will be in Northwoods National Cemetery at a later date.

Helen J. Capodice

Helen J. Capodice passed away Sunday July 23, 2023 at her home at the age of 88.

She was born on February 11, 1935 to the late Stanley and Josephine Olewinski in Chicago, Illinois.

On April 14, 1956 she married Robert Capodice at Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church in Chicago. She enjoyed her secretarial position at Ford Motor Corporation, having made lifelong friends with many of her coworkers. In her free time she took pride in her sewing skills, making clothes for her children. Those that knew Helen, and her passion to read, could say she took up residence at the Antigo Public Library.

In more recent years, Helen enjoyed reading, riding in her son’s convertible, and spending time with her new found community at The Pines in Weston.

Helen is survived by four daughters; Linda (Fred) Hendler, Minocqua, WI., Debbie Capodice, Azusa, CA., Donna (Joe) Murray, Panama City Beach, FL., and Lisa (Mark) Sidener, Lake Dallas, TX. Four sons; Matthew (Luanne) Capodice, Weston, WI., Mark Capodice, Cumming, GA., Frank Capodice, Antigo, WI., and John Capodice, Whittier, CA. Seven grandchildren; Kirsten (Matt) Frane, Amber Rogatzki, J.J. (Kelly) Murray, Lindsey (Troy) Pope, Rachel Capodice, Cara Capodice, Samantha (Benjamin) Bishop, and ten great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, brothers Stanley and Walter.



In accordance with Helen’s wishes, a private service will be held for the immediate family.

Douglas Hagedorn

Douglas “Doug” Hagedorn, 80 of Rib Mountain, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau with family by his side. Doug was born on April 11, 1943 to Hugo and Ruffina (Fruend) Hagedorn in Lincoln County. He was raised in the Merrill area and graduated from Merrill High School in 1961. He graduated from Wausau Technical College in 1963. He met Judith Manteufel at the Allen Bradley Company where he took his first job. They were married on May 14, 1966 in Greenfield, WI. He retired on May 31, 2008 from Decision One after 43 years with the same company. He also served many years in the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

Doug loved his family, driving Wisconsin’s back roads, bowling, softball, woodworking, and the challenge of jigsaw and crossword puzzles. He served as church treasurer, ushered most Thursday evenings and was an active participant in bible study groups at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church.

In addition to his wife, Judith, Doug is survived by four children: Todd (Mary), Weston, Ronald (Michelle), Wausau, James, Shawano, and Laura, Wausau; eight grandchildren: Samuel, William, Drew, Cassidy (Tanner), Parker, Nicholas, Elena and Griffin; Siblings: Edward (Paulette), and John (Roselin), Patricia Hagedorn, and Bonnie (Stephen) Huth, all of Merrill, and many friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Charles.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday July 31, 2023 at 11:00 am at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church (227150 Harrier Ave Wausau, WI 54401) with Pastor Timothy Swanson officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday July 31, 2023 from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Pine River, WI.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s Intensive and Palliative Care Units for the compassion and care they provided Doug.

Carolyn J. Schirmer

Carolyn J. Schirmer, 85, of Wausau, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born on June 15, 1938, in Rib Lake, WI, to the late Fred and Erna (Zuther) Hengst. Carolyn and her 12 siblings grew up on a pre-electricity dairy farm so they made a lot of their own fun among themselves; from being thrown in the stream to learn how to swim, leaping off the roof of the barn into the hay, as well as jumping on cow bellies in the road. She learned her amazing cooking and baking skills when she was young and carried them through the rest of her life. She also met the love of her life, Raymond Schirmer, when she was very young, and chased him relentlessly until they were married in 1957. Together they had four sons, and lived a life rich with friends, clubs and collecting.

Carolyn will be missed by her sons, Raymond (Sharon) Schirmer, Robert (Michelle) Schirmer, Russell (Beverly) Schirmer, and Ronald (John Berrigan Jr.) Schirmer; grandchildren, Becci (Drew) Raatz, Rachele Montgomery, Shelby (Mike) Connelly, Karsyn (Brian) Zetah; siblings, Irene (Kay “Skip”) Gram, Fred (Diane) Hengst, and Grace Hengst; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Schirmer; siblings, Arleen, Melvin, Jack, Monte, Bernice, Maryann, Esther, Alice, James.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., at Helke Funeral Home in Wausau, with Pastor Karoline Schwantes officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.

James D. Drewek

James D. “Jim” Drewek, 78, Athens passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 20, 1944, in the town of Rietbrock, son of the late Roman and Clara (Starzinski) Drewek.

Jim loved his farm, and he took great pride in the serene beauty of it. The farm was always postcard perfect, and he put a lot of work and time into making it so. Jim had a short career as a dental assistant after graduation, but indoor jobs weren’t for him. He became a skilled carpenter and worked at Stratford Homes as well as a successful farmer.

As with many farmers of his day he was gifted at fixing equipment and figuring things out on his own. He didn’t appreciate computers and automated phone systems that just complicated what could be done face to face. He did love to go to auctions in his later years as that is how he socialized and spent time with good friends. Jim was a savvy bidder with an excellent eye for value. He enjoyed the entire auction process and the thrill of the hunt for a smart buy.

Jim was greatly loved and appreciated by his family. He did not have children of his own but was consistently kind, patient and loving to his nieces and nephews and they in return, especially in later years, tried too always be there for him. His goal was to stay on the farm as long as possible and he succeeded in meeting that goal with the help of Gary Schulz and Barb Werner, Martha Weber, and of course his beloved family. Jim also had very dear friends that he looked at as his second family and he looked forward to their time together. Debbie and John Boyd, Marvin and Kathy Skrzypcak and longtime close friend Jan Wojtalewicz. This lively group met at Edgar Corners at the round table to laugh, eat and support each other.

Survivors include his nieces and nephews, Brian Drewek, Kathy Thurs (Bruce), Bonnie Krebsbach, Michele Toivonen (Dean), Judy Drewek, Rick Drewek, Debra Drewek, Sandy Drewek and Karen Miller (Brian), Candace Nitzsche (Randy), Lisa Peterson, and Steve (Tanya) Dumdei, 17 great nieces and nephews and 15 great great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Alex Drewek and his sister, Lorraine Dumdei and nephew Steve Drewek.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Friends may gather at the cemetery from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the committal prayers at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Joanne B. Hartfiel

Joanne Belle (Christensen) Hartfiel went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Until the morning she suffered a heart attack, she was enjoying life to the fullest. After a few days in ICU, she died peacefully, surrounded by family, holding her hands, singing worship songs and sharing their love.

Joanne grew up in Zimmerman, Minnesota, graduated from Princeton High School in 1960, and spent a couple of years at St. Cloud State University. She had a wonderful career that she enjoyed, and then took full advantage of the blessings of retirement – spending time exploring the wonders of Minnesota and Wisconsin with her husband and best friend, Bob, and joined in on all the shenanigans of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids from Minnesota to Missouri to Texas and Florida.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Bob Hartfiel; sister, Jacie Krafve (Lynn); daughters, Kelli Johnson (Ken Sanford) and Nancy Carey-Houghton (Sean Houghton); sons, Rob Hartfiel and Bryan Carey; grandchildren, Kassi and Matt Ward, Jenni and Tim Glover, Spencer and Jolie Carey, Sawyer Carey, Sylvia Carey, Slayter Carey, Syrus Carey, Salinger Carey, Sayla Carey, Secylia Carey, and Sulyvan Houghton; and great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Ethan Crowe, Wyatt Ward, Ayla Glover, Heaston Ward, Max Glover, Sydni Glover, Abela Glover, Qavah Glover, Ellie Carey, and Everlie Carey.

Two Celebrations of Life will be held:

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Island Place Apartments Commons, 400 River Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin and

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Freshwaters United Methodist Church, 112 7th Ave N, Princeton, Minnesota – with a luncheon and visiting to follow.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Ronald C. Lahnala Sr.

Ronald C. Lahnala Sr., Marathon, Wisconsin, passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with his children by his side. Ron was 85 years old and lived a long, exciting life.

Ron was the son of Carl Matthew Lahnala and Martha Syrilla (Ristila) Lahnala of Ironwood, Michigan. He grew up in Ironwood and was an only child. He married Evelyn Marie Wertanen of Wakefield, Michigan, on June 1, 1963, in Wakefield. They resided in Mason, Wisconsin for many years, after which Ron took a job in Webeno, where they resided in Lakewood, Wisconsin. After the passing of his wife, he moved to Marathon, to be closer to his children. Ron has three children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy M. Galligan (Tim); grandchildren, Erik, Alayna, and Allysa; great-grandchild, Harlen Edward; son, Ronald C. Lahnala (Laura); grandchildren, Taylor, Allyson, and Carissa; great-grandchildren, Adley Jean and Macy Mae; daughter, Erika R. Lahnala (Scott); and grandchild, Keenan. Ron was preceded in death in death by his wife and parents.

Ron graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Superior in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and went on to earn his master’s degree in administration. Ron had a long career working in public schools. He worked at Ondossagon Public Schools, in northern Wisconsin, near Ashland for 24 years as a math and science teacher, and principal. In 1988 he took a job as school superintendent of the Wabeno Public Schools. He retired at the age of 57 after 32 years of being in public education. After retiring, he served as an interim superintendent of schools at four different districts that were in the process of choosing a new superintendent including Pulaski, Marinette, Crivitz, and Suring WI.

His hobbies included shooting pool and travelling the world. He travelled to many countries including Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Brazil, Guatemala, Cuba, Mexico, Canada, and many others. He usually was able to find a pool game in these countries and was always proud to say he shot pool all around the world.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 300 Walnut Street in Marathon. The celebration of life at the funeral home will be a meet and greet with no formal service (casual attire). The celebration of life will continue at Arrow Tap in Marathon beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be food, drinks, and maybe a bit of pool shooting to celebrate his life.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Charleen M. Prain

Charleen M. (Altenburg) Prain, age 94, left this world on July 20th, 2023 while residing at Care Partners in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

She graduated from PJ’s in 1945, worked for the Telephone Company in Stevens Point for almost 2 years. She then traveled to Michigan to attend Pediatric Nursing School and after graduating, she returned to Stevens Point and was employed at St. Michael’s Hospital in the birthing/nursery areas.

In 1950 she married Fredrick J. Prain. They were able to celebrate 51 years of marriage together. She also belonged to St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish in Stevens Point.

Those who preceded her in death were her parents Fred (Fritz) and Marie Altenburg, spouse Fredrick J. Prain (2001), her son-in-law William (Bill) McCulley, her brothers Dennis Altenburg and Ronald Altenburg and her sister-in-law Madia Altenburg.

Survivors: Daughters Linda McCulley (Wisconsin) and Wanda & Al Miller (Louisiana). Brothers Jerry (Sandy), Fred (Shara) and sister-in-law Chong Altenburg who all reside in California.

Grandchildren: Craig (Josephina) Miller (Mississippi), Kendra (Paul) Bissonette (Minnesota), Adam Koziczkowski (Wisconsin), Crystal (Anthony) Napoleone (Louisiana), Erin (Ryan) Marnocha (Wisconsin).

Great Grandchildren: Diego Miller, Dante Miller, Sophia Napoleone, Emily Bissonette, Blake Bissonette, Ellie Marnocha and Jack Marnocha.

Other survivors include many nieces and nephews, to include Pat & Paul Onan, and Bonnie Patten who visited her often.

Charleen had left a written message that stated “she would like memories of her to be happy ones and to leave an after glow of smiles when life is done. To leave an echo whispering softly down the ways of happy times, laughing times of bright & sunny days. That the tear of those who grieve dry before the sun of happy memories when life is done”.!

Funeral services will be private per her wishes at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Special thanks to all of the care givers at Care Partners and the wonderful care/support she and her family received from the team of Moments Hospice. Rest in peace Charleen.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be made at HonorOne.com

Joseph A. Peters

Joseph Anthony Peters passed away peacefully July 14, 2023, with family, at his residence.

Memorial and service will be at a later date.

Joseph was born in Auburndale January 17, 1937, to Mathias and Mary (Bohman) Peters.

Joseph attended Aunurndale school. Joseph grew up on the family farm and took a job with Hughes Service in Marshfield until his entry into the Army from December 1959 to February 1962.

Joseph served during the Cuban Crisis. Joseph was a vehicle mechanic, in the 2D Howitzer Battalion 8th Artillery APO 7. Joseph was a carbine sharpshooter and received a good conduct medal. Following his honorable discharge from the Army Joseph purchased a home and started his own business, Joe’s Welding and Repair.

Joe married his life partner Bonnie Lou Hahn in Stratford Wisconsin, on January 11, 1964, and enjoyed 53 years of marriage before Bonnie’s passing in 2018.

Joseph, as the owner of his business worked the trade he loved and knew very well. Joseph had a loyal following of customers and friends that would often stop by to chat or drop off a vehicle they no longer had use for.

Josheph had many good friends and an abundance of stories to tell about fishing and hunting trips which usually led somehow to a story about a vehicle or an engine.

Joe taught his daughters Cheryl and Sue at a very young age to fish which they still enjoy today. Many family weekends were spent on Solberg Lake in Phillips and later Soo Lake in Phillips.

Lovingly surviving Joe are his daughters, Cheryl (Peters) Pelzek, and Sue (Peters) Dietsche; grandsons, Matthew Pelzek, Marcus Pelzek, and Dustin Dietsche; brothers, Ronald Peters and Bernard (Janice)Peters; sister, Ruth (Dennis)Cook.

Preceding Joe in death were his wife, parents, mother-in-law, Pauline (Hahn) Pember; brother, George; brothers-in-law, Raymond Hahn, Jerry Hahn, Raymond Fink, and Leroy Thieme; sisters-in-law, Leona (Hahn) Perlock, Bernice (Hahn) Fink, and Shirley (Hahn) Thieme.

Special thank you to Kerry Dietsche for honoring a request to always take care of, and look out for Joe.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Rex R. Carlson

Rex R. Carlson, 62 of Wittenberg, died on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Rex was born on March 12, 1961, in Wausau, the son of Roger and Beatrice (Madson) Carlson.

On October 29, 1983, Rex was united in marriage to Lisa Jackson in Bowler.

Rex was most recently employed at North Central Laboratories in Birnamwood. He was previously employed as a supervisor at Wick Buildings for 35 years. Rex enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and gardening. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Spending time with family was important to Rex. He loved going to concerts with his kids and just recently saw one of his favorite bands, DBT, for his 62nd birthday. Taking his granddaughter for four-wheeler rides was also a time that he cherished.

Rex is survived by his wife, Lisa; children, Brett Carlson of Birnamwood and Melanie (Franklyn) Nytes of Neenah; granddaughter, Phoenix; siblings, Dean (Pam) Carlson of Wittenberg and Joy (Gerald) Tryba of Pike Lake; sisters-in-law, Sherry (Cornelius) Jackson-Reeder of Madison and Paula (Tim) Sharon of Antigo; mother-in-law, Fran Jackson of Antigo; special friends, Jim Fanning, Joan Bohlman, Chip and the entire Buntrock family, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and coworkers.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Russell; many aunts and uncles and father-in-law, Dave Jackson.

A Celebration Gathering will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Like this: Like Loading...