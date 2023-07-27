WAUSAU – Each month the Marathon County Public Library offers story times for children and their parents at many of its locations. These interactive story times are intended to introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some even include extra activities and craft making, too.

The following story times will be held at the locations listed below:

Wausau (300 N. First St., Wausau)



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Aug. 1, 10–10:30 a.m.

Aug. 3, 10–10:30 a.m.

Aug. 8, 10–10:30 a.m.

Aug. 10, 10–10:30 a.m.

Aug. 15, 10–10:30 a.m.

Aug. 17, 10-10:30 a.m.

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about.

Aug. 2, 9–10 a.m.

Aug. 2, 10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Aug. 9, 9–10 a.m.

Aug. 9, 10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Aug. 16, 9–10 a.m.

Aug. 16, 10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Aug. 23, 9–10 a.m.

Aug. 23, 10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Aug. 30, 9-10 a.m.

Aug. 30, 10-11 a.m.

Special Locations

Story Time at the Parks Park

Join MCPL this summer around the city of Wausau’s parks for outdoor story times. We will read books, sing songs, and even get the parachute out. We will be in shaded areas of the parks near the playground equipment. Look for a MCPL yard sign and our parachute – and we will meet every other Monday at a different park. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Aug. 7, 10–10:30 a.m. @ Sylvan Hill Park (Wausau)

Aug. 21, 10–10:30 a.m. @ Riverlife (Wausau)

Athens Branch (221 Caroline St., Athens)

Parents and caregivers are invited to join us during the summer months on the first and third Monday of the month. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. We will read books together, sing some songs, learn the ABCs, and have an alphabet coloring page available afterward.

Aug. 7, 10:30–11 a.m.

Aug. 21, 10:30-11 a.m.

Edgar Branch (224 S. Third Ave., Edgar)

Parents and caregivers are invited to join us on the first and third Tuesday of the month at our Edgar Branch for Family Story Time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Aug. 1, 11–11:30 a.m.

Aug. 15, 11-11:30 a.m.

Hatley Branch (435 Curtis Ave., Hatley)

Bring your entire family to enjoy fresh air and fun books at outdoor story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, we’ll move indoors.

Aug. 1, 10:30–11 a.m.

Aug. 8, 10:30–11 a.m.

Aug. 15, 10:30–11 a.m.

Aug. 22, 10:30-11 a.m.

Aug. 29, 10:30-11 a.m.

Marathon City Branch (515 Washington St., Marathon City)

Family Story Time

Children of all ages and their parents and caregivers are invited to join us in Marathon City for story time each Thursday over the summer. We will read books, sing songs, and more during our 30-45 minutes together.

Aug. 3, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Aug. 10, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Aug. 17, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Aug. 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Rothschild Branch (211 Grand Ave., Rothschild)

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program, held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Aug. 8, 10:30-11 a.m.

Aug. 22, 10:30-11 a.m.

Stratford Branch (213201 Scholar St., Stratford)

Bring your entire family to an “Art Together”-themed story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning through stories, songs and other literature-based activities. This story time will be held outside on the green space surrounding the library. In case of inclement weather, story time will be moved inside the library.

Aug. 16, 10:30-11 a.m.

All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required.





