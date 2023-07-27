Wausau Pilot & Review

The owner of a suspected illegal salvage yard was arrested Thursday after a search of his property resulted in a significant drug seizure, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Anthony G. Ellenbecker is expected to face charges after the search, the result of multiple investigations.

Ellenbecker’s town of Merrill property was searched early Thursday. Police say his property, a large parcel with an “immense quantity of vehicles, vehicle p arts and other equipment” was operating as an unlicensed salvage yard “for years.”

In addition to a stolen vehicle and stolen vehicle parts, police said investigators seized more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, about 8 grams of cocaine and more than 140 grams of marijuana. Police say they also found evidence of tampering with and removing VIN tags in multiple vehicles.

Ellenbecker is expected to face charges in connection with the operation including drug charges and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. Online court records show prior convictions for receiving stolen property and bail jumping.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Merrill Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Taskforce.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Like this: Like Loading...