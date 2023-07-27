Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau and Marathon County are under a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Marathon, Langlade, Portage, Wood, Lincoln, Oneida and Vilas Counties are among those within the watch area.

Very warm temperatures and humid conditions are expected through

Thursday night with heat indexes approaching 100 degrees in central Wisconsin.

Storms expected in the area could produce damaging winds up to 70 mph, large hail and locally heavy rainfall. The greatest risk for severe storms is in north central Wisconsin, but significant storms are possible across the entire region.

There is another chance for storms early Friday. Wausau Pilot & Review will update readers as the night continues.

