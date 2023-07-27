Wausau Pilot & Review

A teenager died Thursday in a crash early Thursday in Marshfield, according to police.

Initial reports suggest the driver, 18-year-old Abraham Drinka, was traveling on South Cedar Avenue just before 1 a.m. when he struck an embankment and rolled into East Veterans Parkway.

Rescue crews pulled Drinka from the vehicle and transported him to Marshfield Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are potential contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

