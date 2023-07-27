Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau 24 returns to Nine Mile County Forest this weekend, with an endurance mountain bike race and trail run.

The weekend begins with a Wausau Trail Run at 7 p.m. Friday, featuring 5K, 10K and half-marathon distances.

The marquee mountain bike race, Wausau 24, features a 13-mile lap traversing the Nine Mile single track and ski trails. Racers will compete solo or on teams to complete as many laps as possible in 6-hour, 12-hour and 24-hour categories. All bike race categories start at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The event delivers a festival type experience with live music and complimentary food and beer to all racers.

Friday night runners will enjoy the sounds of Soul Whiskey while feasting from various food trucks. The featured social event of the weekend for the bike racers is the Saturday night with the Red Eye Brewing beer and pizza party featuring blues artists Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo.

Wausau 24’s Dirt Town is the center of activity providing the opportunity for spectators and racers to visit area vendors and on-site services.

Children can test their young race skills in the Wausau 12 or 24 minute bike races featuring a 1 mile beginner single track loop. A trail run is offered for children who prefer to test their ability on foot. The trail run is at noon followed by the bike race at 1:00pm.

Nearly 900 racers and runners traveling from 18 states and Canada are expected to compete this weekend, testing their athletic ability and endurance on foot and bike.

Like this: Like Loading...