Wausau Pilot & Review

Hayley Myszka and Eugene Randall III, of Wausau, announce the birth of their daughter Hadley Sue at 8:25 a.m. July 21. Hadley weighed 7 lbs., 14 oz. and measured 19 inches.

Kelly and David Kasprzycki, of Weston, announce the birth of their son Oliver John at 12:39 p.m. on July 21. Oliver weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 19 3/4 inches.

Cassie and Mitchell Matsche, of Wittenberg, announce the birth of their daughter Mollie Deborah at 8:33 p.m. on July 20. Mollie weighed 8 lbs., 1.6 oz. and measured 21 1/2 inches.

Heather and Eric Schmieder, of Wausau, announce the birth of their son Camden Jack at 12:26 p.m. on July 23. Camden weighed 7 lbs. and measured 19.75 inches.

Submit birth announcements through Aspirus Health or email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com for a free listing.

