One of Wisconsin’s most popular summer concert events will soon be underway, featuring more than 200 up-and-coming artists at venues scattered throughout a one-mile stretch of downtown Appleton.

The 10th rendition of Mile of Music is set for August 3-6, with both indoor and outdoor locations to soak it all in. While some performances are held at establishments with 21+ age restrictions, more than a dozen are open to attendees of all ages. More than 700 shows are set to take place for an unforgettable music-filled weekend. And yes, it’s all free.

Patrick Roberts, an artist who performed at a recent Mile, is quoted as calling Appleton one of the best places in the country to be if you’re looking for new and exciting music.

“When you hear “music town,” people might think that places like Chicago and Nashville are where to be since these cities have the big venues and music labels. But Appleton is quickly coming up on that list as this is where the true music fans are,” he said.

With so many performances, it can be hard to know where to go and what to see to ensure you make the most of Mile 10. Insider tip: Download the Mile of Music 10 Spotify playlist or play it on this page, make a note of your favorites and then create a schedule in the Mile of Music app, which you can download for free from the Google Play and App Store. Then, wander from venue to venue.

Mile of Music kicked off in 2013 as a festival to highlight handcrafted artistry. The theme caught on with music lovers everywhere and draws an estimated 80,000 visitors to take in shows with artists hailing from all reaches of the country. Expect incredible talent including singer-songwriters, duos and multi-piece bands with original music in a range of styles: Folk, rock, indie, soul, bluegrass and more.

If you go: What: Mile of Music

When: Aug. 3-6, 2023

Where: Multiple venues on and surrounding College Avenue in Appleton

Find the schedule at this link

Download the Spotify playlist or scroll down to play it here

Download the app in the App Store or Google Play

Along with providing plenty of opportunities to take in the music, attendees are encouraged to make music, too. The Mile’s Music Education Team hosts dozens of hands-on events, from artist-led songwriting workshops to interactive drum circles, ukulele instruction and more.

Though the festival is large, many performances feel intimate and musicians often stick around after their show to sign merchandise and chat with fans about their music. This is a one-of-a-kind experience and for music lovers, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Mile of Music Spotify Playlist for 2023

