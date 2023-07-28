Wausau Pilot & Review
WESTON, Wis. — A series of incidents involving drug violations, warrant arrests, and traffic crashes marked a busy week for the Everest Metro Police Department.
- On July 21, officers responded to a report of an assault on the 1700 block of El Segundo Avenue in Weston. Upon entering the apartment, they discovered multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Two individuals were referred for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- In a separate incident the same day, a man was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 500 block of Grand Avenue in Schofield.
- On July 22, an officer was dispatched to the 6000 block of Alderson Street in Weston regarding found property. The case is currently inactive.
- A subject who did not belong at a residence on the 5000 block of Normandy Street in Weston was arrested for an outstanding warrant on July 23.
- The same day, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Mount View Avenue at Birch Street in Weston, and a traffic crash on the 5000 block of Business Highway 51 in Weston. Both cases are currently inactive.
- On July 24, a subject was issued a municipal citation for disorderly conduct after sending an unsolicited and obscene photograph to a resident on the 5300 block of Business Highway 51 in Weston.
- Two subjects found in the vicinity of a vehicle break-in on the 2900 block of Mount View Avenue in Weston on July 25 were charged with resisting arrest.
- On July 26, a series of traffic crashes occurred throughout Weston and Schofield, including a car-deer collision on State Highway 29 east of Camp Phillips Road in Weston.
- On July 27, a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Schofield Avenue in Weston led to the arrest of the driver for a warrant, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- The same day, a report of a temporary restraining order violation was investigated in the 2900 block of Barclay Way in Weston, resulting in an arrest.
All cases are cleared by arrest or referral unless otherwise noted.