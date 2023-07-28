Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Dela Kniess

Dela Kniess, 97, of Town of Berlin, died on July 27, 2023.

Dela was born November 24, 1925 in the Town of Berlin (Naugart) to Emil and Erna (Butt) Schuster. She married Willard Kniess on June 30, 1948, he preceded her in death on May 4, 2000.

She is survived by one daughter, Betty (granddaughter Sarah and a great grandaughter, Lucy) and a son, Thomas (Janet) Kniess (granddaughters: Samantha Dela and Victoria Rose) along with a sister, Selma Weber, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 30th from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11329 Berlin Lane, Naugart, WI. A funeral service will follow at 3 PM with burial in the church cemetery.

Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are: Sarah Beres, Samantha Kniess, Victoria Kniess, Michael Schuster, Lyle Schuster, and Dan Pittsley.

The organist for the service will be Victoria Kniess, and vocalist will be Sarah, Samantha and Victoria.

Helke Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

James T. Bychinski

James “Jim” T. Bychinski, 90, found his peace with the Lord on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born May 20, 1933, in Wausau, son of the late Frank and Jeanette (Thomas) Bychinski. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1952 and served four years in Airforce Intelligence during the Korean War. On October 20, 1956, he married JoAnn Mirek, the love of his life and devoted wife for 65 years, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild.

He was a Mechanical Draftsman at Marathon Electric, Drott Manufacturing, and through Nu-Way Engineering he worked at Oshkosh Trucking and American Wood Fibers. He enjoyed camping (especially campfires), bowling, playing Sheepshead, telling “Dad” jokes (before they were popular), traveling, watching the Packers and Brewers, frequenting casinos, fishing, helping at church functions, fish fries, polka music, and most importantly and unselfishly, just making Mom happy.

Survivors include his sons, Scott (Julie) Bychinski, Wausau and Dale (Renee’) Bychinski, Woodbury, Minn.; daughter, Coleen (Michael) Hamann, Merrill; sister-in-law, Pamela Mirek; brothers in law, Daniel Mirek and Jan Pozorski. He was blessed with and loved 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Jeanette (Thomas) Bychinski; his sister, Janice (Bychinski) Kramer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Irene (Wendorf) Mirek; stepfather-in-law, Bill Blank; and sisters-in-law, Sally (Mirek) Pozorski and Mary Lou (Cole).

Visitation will be at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau on Sunday August 6th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then again August 7th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild until time of service. The funeral Mass will be celebrated August 7th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside.

The family would especially like to thank the fantastic doctors, nurses, therapists, caregivers and staff of Rennes Rehab Care Center and Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the loving and tremendous care they provided when he needed them most, as well as his amazing neighbors, Tom Shidell, Clinton and Barb Drake, Harold Dabler and many others with whom he was blessed and helped him with so many things while he maintained a strong desire to live at home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild, WI.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gary S. Bender

Gary Scott Bender, 60, of Wausau passed away July 24th, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

Gary was born March 11, 1963, in Wausau to parents Fred Bender and Sharon (Denfeld) Knoeck.

Gary worked at Veritas Steel in Wausau, specializing in quality control. He enjoyed trout fishing in many of north central Wisconsin lakes and rivers. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing, Brewer baseball and the Green Bay Packers. Gary loved vegetable gardening and he always had something special on the grill on weekends.

Gary is survived by his girlfriend Lisa Jones, sister Michele Sedivy (Jerry Muzynoski), brother Chris Bender (Lisa), stepmother Barbara Bender and nieces Leslie Sedivy, Carly Maruska and Michaela Muzynoski as well as numerous extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother Steven Bender, father Fred Bender and mother Sharon Knoeck.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for his care and all of the wonderful nurses and CNAs at Waterfall Health of Wausau.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Duane L. Lenser

Duane L. Lenser, age 64, passed away on Thursday, 7/20/23, after a long battle with lung cancer.

Duane was born on November 25th, 1958, in Waukesha, WI. son of Orville(Lucky)lenser and Joyce Cromwell(deceased). Duane worked as a self-employed carpenter.

Duane loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, tractor pulls, watching old westerns and restoring semi’s. his biggest love was his dog Peaches, who went everywhere with him.

Duane is survived by his dad, Orville(Mary)Lenser of Eland, WI; his son Leroy(Christi)Lenser of Mosinee WI; brother Don(Karen)Lenser of Palmyra, WI; Debbie(Tim)Turner of Glenbeulah, WI; Dale(Kari) Lenser of Naples, FL (dale deceased); Dawn Lenser of Wausau WI and Dan Lenser of Schofield, wi. he is survived by many nieces and nephews. he is preceeded in death by his mother, Joyce Cromwell and his brother, Dale Lenser.

A celebration of life will be held in Galloway, WI at the Galloway Community Center on Saturday August 19th from noon-4 pm.

Special thanks to Barry Myers, Jeff(Fuzzy) and Johnny Hitsman, medical staff at Wausau Aspirus Hospital and many more friends.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. online condolences may be expressed at mwcs.ws

Benjamin E. Guthu

Benjamin (Bennie) E., Guthu, age 68 of Scandinavia, was born to life July 19, 1955, and entered Eternal Life on July 19, 2023.

If you knew Ben, you know he had a long adventurous childhood and teen years. That’s where he met many of his “lifelong friends”, and wife to be …. Donna and Ben were married Oct. 2, 1976, on a beautiful fall afternoon at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Iola.

Ben was a self-motivated entrepreneur and during his lifetime he continued his journey of fulfilling his life with his working career, his time with family and friends, camping, farming, gardens, flea markets, lake time, up north time, festive parties, woodworking, birdwatching, and usually an old western on T.V.

-We’ll All Miss Hi Huge Infectious Smile!-

Ben is survived by his wife, Donna (Swenson); children; Kyle (Courtney), Kayla, Jace; Grandson; Kadin and Kyler; Sisters; Dianne Handrich, Pam Loken; sisters-in-Law/brothers-In-Law;’ Scott & Geri Sannes, Lynn Swenson and Allan Swenson.

Many adored nieces and nephews and their children. Aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends, and Lil’ Anne.

Ben was proceeded in death by his beloved sister Vicki; In-Laws; Merlin and Lucille Swenson; brother-in-Law; Lee Swenson; Parents; Eugene and Irene Guthu.

Ben’s Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., August 4, 2023, at Our Saviors Lutheran church, Iola.

-The Way, the Truth, and the Life-John 14:1-6

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Shirley A. Jacobson

Shirley Anne Tuffs Jacobson, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Weston, Wisconsin.? She was born in Spencer, Iowa on September 14, 1934, the daughter of Robert William Tuffs and Erma Irene Paddock Tuffs. On August 15, 1953, she was united in marriage to David R. Jacobson of Eland, Wisconsin.

Shirley graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1952.? During her adult life, she and David enjoyed traveling and at times lived in Michigan, Colorado and Connecticut. At the time of their retirement in 1986, Shirley was employed as a department supervisor at a large Connecticut insurance company. After retirement, Shirley and her husband traveled across the country on many adventures with their RV. Eventually they divided their time between their homes in Weslaco, Texas and in Eland, Wisconsin. After David’s passing in 2011, Shirley moved to Weston, Wisconsin and spent many wonderful years living there. She participated in a local chorus group and enjoyed friendly gatherings including dinners out, laughter filled card games and she thoroughly enjoyed simply being with friends and family. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wittenberg, served the Bethany Cemetery Association and volunteered her time in many other capacities. Shirley was particularly fond of and proud of spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her son, Steven Jacobson (wife, Linda) of Ellijay, Georgia; daughter, Karen Berndt (husband, Carl Berndt) of Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Sarah Hinrichs (husband, Lance Hinrichs) of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Chad Thiel (wife, Jessica Thiel) of Shawano, Wisconsin and Tyler Morgan of Athens, Georgia; four great grandchildren, Sam, Will, Lela and Penn; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Sickler of Schofield, Wisconsin and Helen Tuffs of San Antonio, Texas; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; daughter, Kristi Lee Jacobson Morgan; son in law, Rodney Morgan; three brothers, Melvin Tuffs, Randall Tuffs and Gene Tuffs; sister, Faye Tuffs-Root; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Maahs; three brothers-in-law, Donald Maahs, Larry Sickler and James Root.

Visitation will be at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, starting at 10 AM. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM with Chaplain Mark Lewis of Compassus Hospice presiding. Interment will be at Bethany Cemetery in Wittenberg following the service. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family expresses heartfelt thanks for the exceptional and loving care provided by Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston, Wisconsin and Compassus Hospice of Wausau, Wisconsin.

Michael D. Moseman

Michael D. Moseman, Wausau, died suddenly at his home at age 70 on Monday evening, July 17 2023. The only son of Donald and Elaine (Bauer) Moseman, Mike was born May 11, 1953 at Memorial Hospital in Wausau.

Mike graduated from Wausau West High School in 1971 and furthered his education at UW Superior and UW Madison, earning a BS in Physics (1976) and MS in Radiological Sciences (1978). In 1977-78, Mike served as Project Director for the A. Ward Ford Foundation, Wausau, at Emory University in Atlanta, GA.

Mike enjoyed his career in the nuclear power and health physics industries, starting as Nuclear Specialist and Corrective Action Coordinator at Point Beach Nuclear Plant (WI); Health Physics Consultant for Stan A. Huber Consultants (IL); Senior Radiation Control Specialist at Shearon Harris Nuclear Plant (NC); Radiation Protection Supervisor at Prairie Island Nuclear Plant (MN); Auto Salesman at Red Wing Chevrolet (MN); and contracting work in Radiation Protection at Peach Bottom Nuclear Plant (PA). In retirement he worked part-time in the Parts Department at Grebe’s Hardware (Wausau), where his mechanical knowledge was put to great use advising customers, and his edgy humor entertaining co-workers.

Mike is survived by his son Jeremy (Wausau); son Benjamin (Sindy) (Sparta, WI) and their children Lyla and Annabelle; sisters Jill Passow (Thom) and Linda Lawrence (Wausau); and former spouse Renee (Stevens Point). He is also survived by cousins Gary (Garland, TX) and Mark (Wausau) Bauer, good friends Jim Lewis (Mosinee) and Dave Isberner (Wausau), and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.

In his retirement, Mike took long daily walks throughout Wausau and was fond of the church bells that rang downtown every Sunday morning. His mechanical abilities were profound. He tinkered on cars, his aged Jeep, and anything else which was repairable. He was eager to help family and friends with broken down equipment as there was little he couldn’t fix or diagnose.

Mike savored time with his sons and granddaughters, his work friends, and time spent at his Uncle Dean’s cabin at Sugar Camp. He will be dearly missed by family and friends, especially for his humor, generosity, and enjoyment of nature. A gathering to honor his life will be held at Friends Gathering Place, Rib Mountain State Park, County Highway N, Wausau, on Friday, August 4 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, where good memories and some of Mike’s favorite refreshments will be shared.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the Wausau Community Warming Center (360 Grand Ave, Suite 800, Wausau, WI 54403, 715-849-3311) in Mike’s memory.

