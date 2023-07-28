Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Wisconsin is faced with the dual problems of high housing prices/rent and low inventory of affordable housing. I live in Wausau and I work with clients in their homes that live in Merrill and Tomahawk. I am also the father of three young adults. I have seen first-hand how expensive housing is and how difficult it is for people and families in Wisconsin to find affordable housing.

This problem impacts Wisconsin residents and businesses of all backgrounds. Creating additional affordable housing could help drive down housing costs for Wisconsin families, alleviate homelessness, and help local governments by increasing property tax revenue and businesses by creating jobs.

This is a rare opportunity for our State Government to work together on something that helps give a win to everyone in Wisconsin. If we ignore this problem, it will only get worse. Please consider doing what is right for Wisconsin families by encouraging your representatives in Madison to support this issue.

Forrest Moeller, Wausau

