For Wausau Pilot & Review

MEQUON – The Wausau Woodchucks committed eight errors, including one that allowed the tying and go-ahead run to score in the bottom of the eighth inning, and fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks 9-8 in a Northwoods League baseball game Saturday night at Kapco Park.

Wausau led 8-6 before Lakeshore (23-35, 9-15 second half) delivered an RBI sac fly to cut the lead by on. The eighth error of the game for Wausau allowed two runs to score with two outs in the frame.

The Woodchucks (29-27, 9-12 second half) had two base runners in the ninth, but weren’t able to bring either across.

Eight errors are the most committed by Wausau in a game this season, and matched Saturday’s hit total for the team.

Wausau got on the board early with four runs in the first, highlighted by a Drew Berkland (Minnesota) single. Also hitting RBI singles in the game were Christian Mitchelle (Cincinnati), Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) and Jake Baker (Kansas).

Dwight Allen (Georgia) made his debut for Wausau this summer and performed nicely, going 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Wausau returns to Kapco Park for the final time this season on Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. game with Lakeshore.

