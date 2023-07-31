MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking the public’s help collecting crucial deer and game bird management data. The data will be collected starting Aug. 1 through the Operation Deer Watch Survey and the Game Bird Brood Observations Survey.

These surveys are designed to measure the reproductive status of deer and game birds. Data from public observations is used to collect crucial deer and game bird management data, including a fawn-to-doe ratio for deer and a poult-to-hen ratio for game birds. These ratios are then compared to data from previous years to estimate how productive this year’s deer herd/game birds are.

“Whenever you are out and about in Wisconsin, you can share observations of deer and game birds through the Survey123 submission tool,” said Jes Rees Lohr, Assistant DNR Surveys Coordinator. “Every submission increases our dataset and helps Wisconsin have a clearer picture of how wildlife is doing. Everyone interested in wildlife, from hunters and trappers to outdoor enthusiasts, is encouraged to participate. It’s an easy way to be involved in wildlife management in our state.”

The deadline to submit bird observations for the Game Bird Brood Survey is Aug. 31. The deadline to submit deer observations for the Operation Deer Watch Survey is Sept. 30.

Participation in both surveys is simple. It doesn’t require registration and can be done using a mobile device. If in a vehicle, participants should only record sightings when their vehicle is stopped, not while driving.

For Operation Deer Watch, the public should report the location, deer type (buck, doe or fawn) and the number of deer seen. This information helps to determine the fawn-to-doe ratio and, ultimately, deer population estimates. More information is available on the Operation Deer Watch webpage.

For Game Bird Brood Observations, the DNR needs to know the bird species (turkey, ruffed grouse or pheasant), the type (adult or poult) and the number observed of each type. This information is a basis for monitoring the reproduction of game birds for that breeding year. More information is available on the Game Bird Brood Observations webpage.

