Wausau, WI – The growing season is not over yet! Fall is still a great time to add some perennials to your garden or a new splash of color to your porch with some annuals. Monk Botanical Gardens’ fall plant sale opens to the public on Friday, August 4. All purchases support the Gardens.

Order your plants online from August 4 through August 18 (or until sold out) and pick them up on August 22 from 5-7 pm at the Gardens located at 1800 N 1st Avenue in Wausau.

Monk Botanical Gardens members get first access to plants! Members may order online starting August 1st at 9 am. They will receive a link to order in their email. If you are not a member you can learn more about the benefits and join easily online at

https://monkgardens.org/support/membership/.

Plants are from Bauman Nursery & Landscaping in Edgar, WI. They are cold hardy to zone 4 and arrive free of disease and insects.

Potting soil, Compost, and Natural Hardwood Mulch from Hsu Growing Supply. Hsu’s will also have a pop-up sale table during pickup on August 22nd, for any last-minute soil, compost, or mulch needs.

A variety of fall planters will be available from Grass Creek Greenhouse in Athens, WI. Planters come in Half bushel, 12-inch, and 10-inch sizes, full of Chrysanthemums, Purple Fountain Grass, Ornamental Kale and Peppers, and more!

More information about the available plant varieties and the sale can be found on our website https://monkgardens.org/plant-sales/.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.

