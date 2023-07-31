Veterans are invited to the 3rd Annual Veterans Tribute Celebration on Saturday, August 12, to the Biergarten tent at Bull Falls Brewery on Thomas Street. The celebration is from 11 to 4 pm. The event is free for all veterans and their guests. There’s plenty of handicap parking and golf cart transportation.

The Veterans Tribute event provides all US Veterans a chance to celebrate and be recognized for their service to America. It also gives everyone a chance to recognize three individuals for their service, as nominated by the American Legion Post 10 and Post 492, and the Man of Honor. Refreshments and food are available for purchase during the event. Music will be by DJ Jim Yunek and Bull Falls German brass style band.

Veteran entry fees were paid the day that they enlisted. Veteran verification is a membership card from any military service or support organization, a VA card, or a DD-214.

Looking forward to sharing this celebration with you on August 12th. Any questions, call event Chairman – Bob Weller 715-571-3476.

Like this: Like Loading...