Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Wendy Le Hermening

Wendy Le Hermening (nee Anderson), age 63, of Mosinee, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her sleep and entered eternal life on Thursday, July 27, 2023. She was born on January 24, 1960, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Today, she is dancing, singing, and enjoying a glass of red wine in Heaven itself.

Wendy is survived by her devoted husband and life partner of 35 years, Kevin, daughters Kacey Hermening and Kaitlyn Carrillo (Andrew), grandson Theodore, sister Tammy Kocher, brother Jon Kubasa, stepdad Stephen Kubasa, and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and sisters- and brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Anderson, and mother, Beverly Montgomery Kubasa.

She graduated from Waukesha South High School and received her Medical Assistant certification from Concordia College, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Previously, she worked for the Chief of Medicine at Deaconess Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dr. Jose Kanshepolsky, Racine, Wisconsin, and Westhill Medical Clinic, Wausau, Wisconsin. Wendy was the long-time Director of First Impressions of Hermening Financial Group. She was a “sister” or “mom” to all the company’s colleagues and clients.

Wendy loved Jesus most of all, and her strong Christian faith was lived out daily in her life. She was never bashful about sharing that the only way to eternal life is through faith in Jesus’ life, substitutionary death, and resurrection. She was a faithful and devoted Bible reader and never missed a day of devotions and prayer to God.

Her most treasured roles were those of wife and mother.

Wendy loved to travel, but she truly loved the contentment of sitting on her glider rocking chair in her living room, enjoying a glass of red wine, or dining with Kevin at the Pinewood Supper Club in Mosinee, which always had a corner table waiting for her.

Despite being allergic to cats, Wendy fell in love with several strays that made their way first into her garage, and then her heart, and then her home. They are Maddie, Simba, Trudy, Annie, and Timmy.

Wendy never sought the limelight and relished the supporting role throughout her whole life. She always elevated others, whether it was her husband, her daughters, or through business and community and other volunteer activities.

Fifteen years ago, as her daughters graduated from high school and left home and Wisconsin to attend college and pursue their careers and passions (music, of course) elsewhere, she built a life of amazingness in her community while supporting and occasionally visiting her girls where they lived, especially aboard various cruise ships.

Last month, both of her daughters told Wendy that they were moving back to Central Wisconsin. She had been telling everyone how excited she was that for the first time in a long time, she would finally have her babies back near her home. And she was looking forward to holding her first grandson, Theodore, in September.

Wendy was a member of Good News Church, Mosinee, Wisconsin.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3rd from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Brainard Funeral Home in Weston, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Wendy’s Life will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Patriot Center (Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center, 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, WI) with a visitation from 9:00-11:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM. A meal will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one or more of Wendy’s supported organizations:

Child Evangelism Fellowship (Madison, WI), Good News Church-Youth Group Fund (Mosinee, WI), Cedar Bay Camp & Retreat Center (Cedarville, MI), Mosinee Community Theater (Mosinee, WI), Wausau Children’s Theater (Wausau, WI), Wausau Community Theater (Wausau, WI), Junior Achievement (Wausau, WI), Never Forgotten Honor Flight (Wausau, WI), Special Operations Warriors Foundation (Tampa, FL).

Leland F. Hanks

Leland Hanks, age 85, passed away on July 24, 2023. Lee graduated from Wauatosa High School in 1956 and Iowa State University. Leland was born in Milwaukee, WI to Stanley Hanks and Mary Hanks. Leland married Anna Hanks (Schroeder) of Wausau, Wisconsin on April 25, 1987, in Milwaukee, WI. Lee had 32 years of service with the USDA Forest Service until retirement in January 1994. Lee’s last part-time job was sitting at a computer at home in his PJ’s’ doing paperwork to acquire used Military trucks for Volunteer Fire Departments in northern Wisconsin. Over the years Lee loved to go camping, canoeing, fishing, cross-county skiing (at times guiding the blind for Ski for Light) and playing golf. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Lee is survived by his loving wife Anna Hanks of Wausau. Daughter Leanne Heilman: Grandson, Daniel Garcia and niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Mary Hanks; son Scott W. Hanks; grandson Christopher J. Gerard and sister Nancy Stollen.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 5th from 9:30-11am with Memorial Service at 11 at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Wausau with Father Samuel Cripps officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials go to St John’s Episcopal Church in Wausau, WI or the American Heart Association.

Phyllis J. Lubbe

Phyllis Jean Lubbe, 86, of Rothschild, passed away on July 28, 2023. She was born October 24, 1936 in Quincy, IL to Marvin and Catherine (Boden) Halle. She married Alan Lubbe on September 6, 1958, in St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy. Phyllis was an active partner in Alan’s businesses and an “able-bodied assistant” in the many projects they worked on together during their marriage of over 50 years. An active member of St. Mark’s Church, Phyllis was a willing volunteer and a longtime member of the choir. She was involved in the busy lives of her children and, in recent years she enjoyed visiting them and their families. Her children and grandchildren gave her great joy, as she loved interacting with them and watching their many activities. An employee of Weyerhaeuser Paper, Phyllis served in the personnel and finishing departments. She is preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Catherine, husband Alan, brothers Robert and Richard Halle. Survivors include daughter, Sharon (Paul) Baxter of New Berlin, WI and sons, Mike (Julie) Lubbe of Las Vegas, NV, Jeff (Margaret) Lubbe of Mentor, OH and Dave (Lynn) Lubbe of Burlington, NJ; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis enjoyed the company of many close friends and the family gives special mention to long time friends Judy Thompson, Velma Javoroski, and Deborah Puckett.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday August 4, 2023 at St. Mark Catholic Parish. (602 Military Rd, Rothschild, WI 54474). Visitation will be held on Friday August 4, 2023 from 9:30 AM until the hour of the Mass at the church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to everyone for all their prayers and acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Mark Catholic Parish in Rothschild. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brainard.com.

Donald R. Petruzates

Donald R. Petruzates, 66, longtime resident of Mount View Care Center passed away on July 29, 2023.

Donald was born February 3, 1957 in Wausau son of Larry Petruzates, and the late Bernetta (Bragstad) Petruzates. He was a delightful, curious and sometimes mischievous child. He was charming in the way only a two year old can be with a charismatic smile and giggle.

When Donnie was three years old, his parents noticed some alarming symptoms. He stiffened up while sitting in a chair and started turning the color blue. They got him into the doctors and it turned out he was suffering from epilepsy. He was having grand mal seizures and continued to for many years. The doctors were unable to find the formula to keep him seizure free. His life became a struggle for him and also for his family. When Donnie was 45 he suffered a severe stroke and was paralyzed and unable to talk. From that time, until his death he lived at Mount View Care Center in Wausau. His caretakers took good care of him and some treated him like family.

He was a graduate of Merrill High School class of 1976, and later worked as a Security Guard.

He is survived by his father, and four siblings: Thomas Petruzates, Jerry (Diana) Petruzates, Diane Bendrick, and Sue (Brian) Ott. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews along with his favorite Aunt, Christine Buss, and his many caretakers. He is preceded in death by a sister Barbara Meunier and his Daughter, Melissa Petruzates.

Visiation will be held on Monday, August 7th from 2 PM – 3 PM at Brainard Funeral Home – Weston a service will follow at 3 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Patrick D. Page

Patrick Dennis Page, 81, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Patrick was born July 4, 1942, to Lamont and Marie (Weigle) Page in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the third of four children. He graduated from Regis High School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and went on to get an undergraduate degree from UW Eau Claire and finished his masters in psychology at UW Menominee.

In 1965, Patrick began his lifetime career of teaching in Baldwin, Wisconsin. Two years later, in 1967, he started teaching psychology at Mosinee High School, where he stayed until he retired in 2002. He loved teaching and started the peer support program at Mosinee High School, along with coaching football and counseling the students. Along with his teaching career, he loved golfing, hunting in the pheasant club with his beloved dogs, visiting his many friends in the Wausau area and helping kids by counseling them through a county program. Fishing was always something he enjoyed and traveling to Eau Claire to watch his alma mater UW Eau Claire Blue Golds too. He had the gift of making students feel comfortable coming to him for help and his door was always open. He took pride in his career and was proud of his students.

Patrick is survived by his daughter, Jamie; brother, Lamont (Lori) and sister, Roxy Kurtzweil; several nieces and nephews, too. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bonnie; nephews, David and Danny.

A celebration of life will occur with details to be determined.

William O. Jones

William (Bill) Oliver Jones, 80, of Kronenwetter, WI, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, with his wife by his side.



He was born on September 18, 1942, to the late Colbie and Lurla (Lane) Jones, in Richmond, KY.



William, upon graduation from Madison Model High School, entered the Marine Corps. Served in Vietnam, was honorably discharged and moved to Wisconsin. He went to work for Becher-Hoppe where he did surveying. Later he worked for Twin City Testing and River Valley Testing where he did soiling and structural testing. All through this he continued his studies in this field finally opening his own business White Star Testing from which he then retired.



He met Leslie in 1968, and they married in 1969. They were blessed with 3 beautiful children, Jonathon, Aaron and Hilary.



William loved the outdoors. Sailing was his passion. He sailed many types of boats loving his Trimoline the most. Bill was a proud member of the Lake Dubay Sailors. On a Tuesday night one could find him sailing on Dubay with the rest of the club members. He amassed numerous trophies and awards for his sailing in regattas and races. He would winter in Florida sailing around the Keys mooring at the various points.



William will be missed by his wife, Leslie (Stubbe) Jones; children, Jonathan (Ruth) Jones, and Hilary (Wesley) Locklear; grandchildren, Lindsy (Hunter) Bechtol, Hayley (John) Deckow, Ashley Jones (David Emmerich), Calvin Jones (Lizzy Hompertz), Savannah Dobbs, Landon Locklear, Drake Locklear, Matt (Melissa) Lashua, and Anthony (Samantha) Lashua, as well as 14 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Robert (Louise) Jones, Lewis (Jewell) Jones.



He preceded in death by his beloved son, Aaron Jones; sisters, Virginia (Robert) Vardon, and Dolores (Ebb) Alexander; and an infant brother.



Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. noon, at Helke Funeral Home in Wausau. A visitation will run from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park following services with military honors just prior to entering the Masoleum.

Pallbearers will be, Calvin Jones, John Deckow, David Emmerich, Matt Wills, Zander Waurio and Daniel Westcott.

The family of Bill would like to thank Aspirus Hospice House for their care, with a special thanks to Lacie, Ellie, and Home Hospice nurse Jason.

Jeanette M. Fechner

Jeanette Margaret Fechner, age 95, formerly of Merrill, WI and Avon Park, FL passed away July 28, 2023 at Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells, WI with family at her side.

Jeanette was born April 3, 1928 in Merrill, daughter of Harry E. and Esther D. (Buhler) Nelson. Jeanette grew up in the Merrill area and graduated from Merrill High School in 1946. She married Elmer J. (Jim) Fechner on September 10, 1949 in Merrill and they lived in Ohio and West Virginia for a couple of years while Jim served in the Air Force before returning to Merrill in 1951. Jeanette worked a variety of clerical office jobs, most notably with Public Service in the Merrill area while raising her family.

She and Jim enjoyed camping with a group of friends in northern Wisconsin and took family camping trips to the western U.S. They realized their dream of retiring to Florida and moved to Avon Park, Florida as “snow birds” and continued to travel back and forth for almost 20 years. Jeanette enjoyed her family, playing cards, shuffleboard, swimming and the warmth and sunshine of Florida.

Preceding Jeanette in death were her husband, “Jim” Fechner; her parents, Harry and Esther Nelson; brothers-in-law William Fechner, John Fechner and John Ochodnicky; and sister-in-law Miyako Fechner.

She is survived by three daughters; Terri (Chris) Hanson of Merrimac, WI; Mary (Glenn) Raddatz of White Bear Lake, MN; and Cindy (Steve) Sabatke of Merrill; seven grandchildren; Nick (Amy) Hanson, Alex (Rachel) Hanson, Sarah (Aaron) Gertz, Laura (Carlos) Hidalgo, Pennie (Mike) Sladky, Paige Sabatke and Rachel (Martin) Schaub; and thirteen great grandchildren; Siena Hanson, Madison Hanson, Jordan Hanson, Nolan Hanson, Adrian Gertz, Nathan Gertz, Damian Hidalgo, Dylan Hidalgo, Colten Sladky, Eliana Sladky, Gavin Sladky, Lena Sladky and Lawson Sladky. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Marge Rankin and Janet Fechner.

Interment will be at a later date at Ft Snelling National Cemetery next to her husband “Jim”.

Written condolences, cards and messages can be sent to Terri Hanson at S8123B Kassner Rd, Merrimac, WI 53561. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells, Haven Hills Assisted Living in Lodi, ProMedica Hospice and Inclusa Managed Care for their support to Jeanette and her family over the last several years.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Walter W. Zimdars, Jr.

Walter William (Bill) Zimdars, Jr. was called home on July 27, 2023 after an extended fight with Parkinson’s disease.

Bill was born on October 21, 1933 in Watertown, WI to Bill Sr. and Elda Zimdars. He attended Immanuel Lutheran grade school and graduated from Watertown High School. Then attended UW-Whitewater where he met his wife, Kathy. After serving in the US Navy on the USS Keppler and teaching for a few years, he attended UW-Superior where he received his Master’s Degree.

He is survived by his children Karen (Dan) Clark, Weston, WI, Jody, Plover, WI, Kurt, Stevens Point, WI, and Eric (Cheri), Whitewater, WI, beloved grandchildren Michael (Nicole) and Brian Clark, Jon, Sydney, Caitlyn, Brianna and Peter Zimdars, treasured great-grandchildren Madelyn and Mason Clark. Much loved brother of Darlene Turke, nephews Arthur (Jenny)Turke, Andy Turke, and niece Constance (Jay Richardson) Turke. Brother-in-law of Muggs & Harry Bolanowski. Further survived by other cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, and cherished friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Bill Zimdars, Elda (Schwefel) Staude, infant son Keith and beloved wife Kathy.

A celebration of life for Bill and Kathy (who passed away during COVID) will be held on August 12 at 2:00pm with an hors d’oeuvres reception with the family to follow at Redeemer /Beloved Community Church, 900 Brilowski Road, Stevens Point, WI 54482. Private burial will be held at a later date in Old Lebanon, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Stevens Point Area YMCA, c/o Adaptive Recreation Program (local Special Olympics program) 1000 Division Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481, Portage County Public Library Foundation (PCPL), 1001 Main Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481 or to Redeemer/Beloved Community church.

The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the entire staff of Dimensions Assisted Living who cared for him the past four years, the Interm Hospice team for their compassionate care the past few weeks and to his devoted friends who visited him in his last days.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

