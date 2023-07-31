By Shereen Siewert

For the second time in less than a week, rescue crews were paged to the Wisconsin River in downtown Wausau for a water rescue.

Wausau Fire Chief Robert Barteck said the initial call came in at about 4:15 am Monday, July 31 reporting a woman in the water near the Scott Street Bridge. The location is close to the area in which a homeless resident drowned last week.

Emergency crews responded to the gazebo at 5 Scott St., while an airboat was dispatched to the boat launch at Gilbert Park.

Wausau Police officers spotted the person in the water close to the train trestle on the west side of Barker Stewart Island and assisted the person out of the water. They were assessed and treated, Barteck said.

Last week, the lifeless body of 55-year-old Tammy Miller was pulled from the river.

The name, age and gender of the victim in Mondays water rescue has not been released.

