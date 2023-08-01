Wausau Pilot & Review

Village officials in Weston are considering an ordinance change that would allow backyard chickens in the community, joining a growing number of municipalities to allow them.

No roosters, only hens, would be allowed if the proposal passes.

Residents are urged to fill out a survey to register their opinion on the matter. Find the survey at this link.

The survey asks residents whether they are comfortable having chickens in a neighbor’s yard, whether they are interested in raising them and specific questions about guidelines they’d like to see – from noise control to licensing and more.

The Plan Commission will explore the idea further after taking feedback.