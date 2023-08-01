Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau West High School Senior Audrey Doering was recently named a 2023-24 National Survivor Youth Heart Ambassador for the American Heart Association, one of just 15 students chosen from a nationwide search.

The American Heart Association accepted nominations from youth who have been affected by heart disease or stroke either through a personal diagnosis, diagnosis of a loved one, or has made a personal lifestyle change, to serve in the Youth Heart Ambassador role.

Audrey was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia and mapcas. She has had two open heart surgeries and seven cardiac procedures due to a congenital heart defect she shares with her twin sister.

Audrey and her sister, Gracie, reunited a few years ago and were featured on Good Morning America: Twin Sisters Separated at Birth Reunite Live on ‘GMA’ – ABC News (go.com). They were separated shortly after birth when they were adopted by two separate American families.

Youth Heart Ambassadors serve a one-year commitment as a volunteer of the American Heart Association assisting the organization to be a relentless force for healthier lives for all. The position gives youth a voice to encourage, advocate and underscore the need to raise critical funding as they share the impact cardiovascular disease has had on their life.

The Youth Heart Ambassadors works closely with the American Heart Association’s in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge. With deep roots in physical activity, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge have expanded beyond the gym to meet the needs of today’s youth and educators as science has proven the strong connection between physical and mental health. Both programs’ curricula help prepare youth for success by supporting their physical and emotional well-being.

Schools interested in participating in either Kids Heart Challenge or American Heart Challenge to receive expanded curriculum resources for both classrooms and in-home learning environments can register now for next school year. To learn more about our school programs please visit www.heart.org/schools. More information can be found online at heart.org/youthambassadors.

