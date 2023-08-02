(WAUSAU) The Wausau American Legion Post 10 held its installation of Officers for 2023-2025 at Bunkers on June 20, 2023. Pat Borchardt, Commander 2010-2012 is shown swearing in Commander Tony Nardi.

Photo left to right: Bob Strack, Pat Borchardt, Steve Sleeter, Tyler Verhassett, Tony Nardi and Bob Weller.

The officers sworn in by Pat Borchardt are: Commander- Toni Nardi, First Vice Commander- Tyler Verhassett, Second Vice Commander- Steve Sleeter, Adjutant- Dennis Borchardt, Finance Officer- George Mosher, Service Officer- Roger Grebe, Chaplain- Don Hildebrandt, Judge Advocate- Jim Connell, Senior Sergeant-At-Arms- Brian Williams, Junior Sergeant-At-Arms- Ted Sueck, Historian/Public Relations- Mike Heilmann, Liaison Officer- Mike Syring, Trustees- Ray Bender, Pat Borchardt and Larry W. Jaeger, Past Commander- Bob Weller

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Photos courtesy of Lisa Stachoviak

