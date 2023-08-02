Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Hiya, I’m Riley! I’m a handsome guy that is here at HSMC hoping to find my forever home! I’m very outgoing, active and playful and I know I’ll be a great fit for YOU! I have lived with other cats before and would likely do well with calm cats. Come visit me soon!

