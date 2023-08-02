Wausau Pilot & Review

Social media platforms would be required to verify the age of Wisconsin users and get parental permission to open accounts under a bill state lawmakers are considering, and proposed federal legislation is also gaining traction. At the same time, growing evidence has established both risks and benefits to social media use among young people, leading to questions about how best to protect America’s children.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Dr. Megan Moreno, professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and co-director of the National Center of Excellence on Social Media and Youth Mental Health. Dr. Moreno, whose work focuses on adolescent health, will share the latest findings on the real-life impact social media has on teens and families and whether legislation can help balance the risk-benefit equation.

Join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Like this: Like Loading...