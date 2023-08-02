Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

David A. Hartman

David Alan Hartman passed away on July 29, 2023 at the age of 78 in Wausau, WI. Dave was born in Lincoln, NE on March 28, 1945 to Victor and Olga (Hoemann) Hartman and farmed in Seward County NE until the age of 21.

having been baptized, confirmed, and married at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (Zion) Marysville Nebraska, Dave graduated from Zion Lutheran School (’59), Seward High School (’63), Concordia teachers’ college, Seward (’69), AND Concordia River Forrest (’76).

God blessed the 53 year marriage of Davis and Marlys (Haak) Hartman with three children and 8 grandchildren. God blessed David with 34 years in the teaching ministry at Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School of Decatur IN; Redeemer Lutheran School of Flint MI; and Trinity Lutheran School of Wausau WI; also blessed with work at East Bay in Wausau. Along with family gatherings, Dave enjoyed his church family; continued friendships with the international students of NTC; and many hours of volunteer work in the Wausau community. Blessed again and again!

David is survived by his wife Marlys of Wausau, son Paul and Elisa (Freudenburg) Hartman of Wausau WI (grandchildren Ryan, Rachel and Nathan) son Michael and Anne (Fawcett) Hartman of Eau Claire WI (grandchildren William, Jack, and Emma and Nathan Koch of Milwaukee) Daughter Jana (Hartman) and Matthew Woodruff of Meridian ID (grandchildren Peyten and Kelsey). Other family members include brother Harv and Carolyn Hartman and their family in Houston TX, cousins from the Hartman, Hoemann and Mahler families, and in-laws from the Haak family.

A worship service of praise and thanksgiving for God’s many blessing of grace and mercy will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau Wi, where Dave and Marlys have been members since 2003. On Monday, August 7th 2023 visitation will begin at 10:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM. Luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall.

The lieu of flowers please consider your donation to Camp Luther.

Dolores Hollander

Dolores “Dode” Hollander passed away in her home peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday July 24, 2023, at the age of 97.

Dode was born in Wausau to Leonard Neilhold and Katherine (MacCormick) Neidhold on April 20, 1926. She graduated from Wausau High School and went to college in Washington State. She taught kindergarten there and in Minneapolis before moving to Wausau after marrying Harold T. Hollander on July 1, 1952. They raised 5 children. She taught in the Newman Catholic School System for many years. She loved to play cribbage with her cribbage club, play cards with The Circle of Joy from St. James Church, downhill skiing, traveling, reading and watching the Packer games on T.V.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold T. Hollander and two sons, Thomas and James Hollander.

She is survived by her son, Harold T. Hollander (Marilyn Andreiko) of MN; her daughters, Patricia Russell (Jon) of OK and Susan Torreano (Robert) of MN; her daughter-in-law, Cindy Hollander of Wausau; her grandchildren, Tina Schiddel (Shawn) of NC, Shane Schmidt (Miranda) of WI, Christopher Hollander (Amy Stahnke) of Wausau, Chas Hollander (Amber Dawn) of MN, Maggy Hollander (Abolullah) of VA, Tara Andreiko of MN, Tony Hollander (Jenni) of Wausau, Teri Neitzel (Brian) of Wausau, Jodi Bankes (Jim) of WI, Mellisse Garcia (Daniel) of MT, Chloe Russell of OK, Lily Russel of OR, Christy Evjue (John) of Wausau, Dominic Torreano (Laura) of MN, Angie Torreano of MN; and 14 great grandchildren.

On August 17, 2023, a visitation will be held from 9:00 am-10:30 am at Church of The Resurrection, 621 N 2nd Street, Wausau. The funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am at the church. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting the family.

William Siebecker

William (Bill) passed into eternal life July 16,2023 after a full and adventurous life of 85 years.

Bill was a natural leader with an affinity for problem solving and research, both which served him well in his lifelong career as sales manager, president, and finally, owner of Wilson-Hurd Mfg. Co. with facilities in Wausau and Berlin, Wisconsin.

Guided by strong principles and a positive outlook in every aspect of his life, Bill tirelessly supported and encouraged his family, his employees and those he mentored while serving the community for decades in a variety of ways. He was instrumental in guiding Wilson-Hurd from its earliest wire bag and metal printing products into a diversified company manufacturing products used in the high-tech industry, beverage industry, cosmetics and the medical field.

Bill was born September 2, 1937 to William Lee and Hazel Marian (nee Hoag) Siebecker in Stevens Point, WI. A promotion in sales at Hardware Mutual Insurance led WL to relocate his family to LaGrange, IL until relocating again to Wausau. Thus began the Siebecker leadership of a small struggling Wilson-Hurd Mfg. Co. on a journey to growth and success.

Bill graduated from Wausau East High School in 1956 where he excelled in academics and debate, and participated in track and community leadership activities. Throughout, he showed strong interest in a need for speed in fast cars, preferably Corvettes and airplanes, celebrating his first solo flight at the age of 16. Bill graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1960, a member of the second class of the new military academy. He then attended Stanford Business School for a year before returning to Wausau to assume an active role in Wilson-Hurd.

During his fifty plus years as leader in and beyond his community, Bill assumed numerous responsibilities for the Wausau Municipal Airport Commission, UW Marathon County Advisory Board, Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Halfway House of Wausau, NAME (National Association of Nameplate Manufacturers), Rotary Club of Wausau, Northcentral Technical College, NTC Foundation, First Wisconsin Bank (now US Bank), and Wausau Hospital (now Aspirus).

Bill found time to enjoy the performance arts, play tennis, canoe, downhill ski and windsurf, often with his family. He took motorcycle trips with friends and a reluctant wife. Other hobbies included building and flying model airplanes and building and racing a model boat in the WI River behind the house. He loved sneaking his daughters out for coveted rides in a turbo charged Calloway corvette, often on “S” curves, drawing on his training from the Formula One racing school and California Bike Racing School. His pilot’s license came in handy for making sales calls and family trips in a Piper Cherokee. He took pleasure in sometimes surprising his family with travels within the US and on worldwide treks. For twenty years, he and his wife Nancy (and friends) operated the “Balding Eagle”, a powerboat that took them to several of the Great Lakes, Georgian Bay and up the St. Lawrence Seaway where they enjoyed summer vacation time in Montreal.

Bill is survived by Nancy, his wife of 54+ years, two daughters, Jill and Ann, two nieces, Lori Budzien and Kristen Siebecker, and nephew Jeff Sibley. The family welcomes your message on the Brainard Funeral Home website, Wausau, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:30 am at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St. Friday, September 8 followed by a private service for the family at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Sara S. Knoeck

Sara Susanne Knoeck passed away on July 30, 2023, at home. She was born on March 5, 1957 in Rhinelander, WI to Milda Nimz Knoeck and David Francis Knoeck. Sara attended schools in Rhinelander and graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1975. She graduated from UW Eau Claire in 1979 with a degree in Medical Laboratory Science. She was employed in the Laboratory at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for 20 years before moving to Columbus WI where she served as Laboratory Director and in other administrative positions at Columbus Community Hospital. Sara was curious and spent much of her time broadening her knowledge of many medical topics. She taught several subjects to college students during their clinical rotations in the Aspirus Laboratory.

Sara was active in the professional societies Wisconsin Society of Clinical Laboratory Science (WI-ASCLS) and the Clinical Laboratory Management Associations (CLMA )and the League of Women Voters of Wausau. She enjoyed golf, reading both fiction and non-fiction, especially about current events and traveling in the US to visit friends and family.

She is survived by her sister, Mary (David) Herrick of Loveland CO; brothers, John (Jimmy) Lundbreck, Alberta and Joel (Barbara) Knoeck, Rhinelander; special friends, Dennis and Mary Jo Tietge and Tom Wistrom; as well as nieces and nephews.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents.

Sara’s family and close friends are grateful to the physicians, nurses and other staff of Aspirus Regional Cancer Center and the Surgical Oncology Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their compassionate care during the past two and one half years.

A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Memorials can be directed to REGI or the Marathon County Library. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Frank J. Feltz

Frank Feltz peacefully passed away in Pewaukee, WI on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Matthews Senior Living of Pewaukee at the age of 99.

Frank is survived his daughter Audrey; his grandchildren, Lori (Jamie) Tocco, Kevin (Meghan) Postelnik, Scott Postelnik; and great-grandchildren, Emma Tocco, Madelyn Tocco, Molly Postelnik, and Sadie Postelnik, and his sibling Joan (Feltz) Noonan and Frank Noonan.

He is preceded in death by his wife Doris (Masanz) Feltz, his parents Valentine and Magdalene (Lemanski) Feltz, his son-in-law Phil Postelnik, his sister Mary, brother-in-law Arthur Michlig, his brother Ted, his sister-in-law Mary (Steines) Feltz, his brother Walter, his sister-in-law Esther (Kaiser) Feltz, and his sister Theresa (Sister Margo).

Frank was born on December 15, 1923 in Cassel, WI to the late Valentine and Magdalene (Lemanski) Feltz. He was united in marriage to Doris (Masanz) Feltz on September 22, 1948 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Halder, WI; Frank and Doris spent 72 blessed years together. Frank spent most of his life as a farmer and steel worker. In addition to running the family farm, in 1955, he helped construct the Wausau Courthouse. After the completion of the courthouse, he worked for Wausau Iron Works. Following that, he worked for Imperial Industries until his retirement in 1989. He enjoyed raising animals, tending to the family farm, and providing for his family. Frank was a sweet, kind, gentle, dedicated man with an infectious smile who greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In his free time, he liked playing pool, snowmobiling, and playing sheepshead. In retirement he and Doris enjoyed traveling, playing cards with friends, visiting various casinos, and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 4th, 2023 at St. John Catholic Church in Edgar, WI. The Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside over the ceremony. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Frank’s life. The family would like to personally thank Matthews Senior Living and Allay Hospice for their assistance with Frank’s care.

Margaret M. Shidell

Margaret Shidell, 102, of Marathon, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Athenian Living in Athens. She was born on October 23, 1920 in Allenton, Wisconsin to the late Peter and Lena Bingen. She married Joseph Shidell in Marathon on June 28, 1941 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on April 17, 1990.

Margaret was employed at Marathon Cheese and Pauly Cheese from 1955 to 1982. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Parish Council of Catholic Women, Marathon Auxiliary, and The Third Order of St. Francis. She volunteered at St. Anthony Retreat Center, St. Mary’s Church and School, and the Tomah V.A. Medical Center. Margaret loved cooking and baking, and lots of gatherings at her home with all of the families. She loved all sports, especially the Green Bay Packers, quilting, crocheting, and playing cards.

Survivors include her children, Norbert Shidell (Barb Paulson), Mary (Tom) Krause, and Michael (Mary) Shidell; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Norma Socha.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; parents, Peter and Lena; daughter, Sharon; son-in-law, Norm Wittman; two brothers, Rev. Norbert Bingen and Leander Bingen; one sister, Helen Thull; and two brothers-in-law, Leo Socha and Joe Thull.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon, with Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier presiding. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Athenian Living in Athens and to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the great care they gave to Margaret during her stay there.

