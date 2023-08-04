This week’s featured business is Weld Riley, S.C., a law firm in downtown Wausau that longtime residents will remember as the former Mallery & Zimmerman, S.C. The Wausau office joined the Weld Riley fold in July 2021, adding to the firm’s offices in Eau Claire, Black River Falls and Menomonie. Weld Riley represents the people and businesses that make up our central Wisconsin communities, as well as a number of government entities who create the ordinances and rules by which we live. From labor and employment to business law, estate planning, tax representation, municipal law, frac sand, mining and mineral rights, environmental law, banking and creditors’ rights, civil litigation, worker’s compensation defense, criminal defense, immigration, and divorce and family law, Weld Riley represents clients in a wide range of areas.

For the past 25 years, the team at Weld Riley has grown to include attorneys with a wide range of practical knowledge and litigation experience. The Wausau office, at 500 N. Third St. Suite 800, is centrally located with a group of attorneys who are accessible and ready to work with you when you need it.

Lawyers play a fundamental role in our daily lives and in our society. They protect you when harmed and defend you when accused. They’re trained to protect your rights and ensure that you’re treated fairly by the legal system. They can also help you pursue your life goals, ensure your future is protected and hold corporations, organizations and sometimes even the government accountable. Finding the right attorney to represent you, your business or your organization is vital.

At Weld Riley, attorneys Dean Dietrich, John Cravens, John Wagman, Nathan Miller, Mark Sauer, Evan Mayer, Davis Runde and Matt Mayer each bring a unique set of qualifications to the table, along with two paralegals and five legal assistants who work as a team to navigate even the most complex legal issues. Their lawyers offer clients the sophistication and experience of a large firm, paired with our comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the people, businesses, government entities and court systems of central Wisconsin. Smart, sophisticated, and collaborative, this team of lawyers offers everything the nation’s best law firms do— minus the pretense.

Matthew Mayer, Wausau managing partner and attorney, said the law is meant to help everyone.

“Too often, it is seen as a tool to take advantage of someone,” Mayer said. “Attorneys are for everyone, not just the big and powerful, and part of our job is to help everyone feel like they are protected from being disadvantaged. Weld Riley will do what is necessary to get every client a legal and just result.”

The perfect balance of personal and professional, Weld Riley combines industry-leading insight with responsiveness in a way that truly sets them apart. Here, Mayer shares Weld Riley’s vision, the staff’s passion for serving the community and what you should know before deciding on legal representation of your own.