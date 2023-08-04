MERRILL, WI – The Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce and SC Swiderski hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new apartment site called Alexander Estates on August 1st. The event started at 11:30am at 2015 Webster Street in Merrill, WI. This community event was open to the public.

The event featured special guests such as Mayor Steve Hass and other city officials, Clyde Nelson of the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce along with other members of the Chamber, team members from REI Engineering, County Land and Title, North Shore Bank, and Woody the Woodchuck from the Wausau Woodchucks Baseball team. Following the ceremony, guests were invited to enjoy some treats tailored to the community. Helene’s Apple Orchard provided donuts, and Ana Blair’s coffee truck had specialized beverages that tie to the Alexander Estates project.

The Alexander Estates site plans for 9 multi-family buildings and 3 different building styles that feature 68 market rate apartment homes with 8 different floor plans. Each apartment home has a private entrance, an attached or detached garage, private laundry, and patio or balcony. All apartments include heat, water, sewer, cable, Wi-Fi, trash, lawn care and snow removal in the rent rates. The apartment homes are pet friendly for cats and dogs and feature green space throughout the site. Alexander Estates is in a convenient location and easily accessible to the community. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.

SCS is excited to grow in the Merrill community, adding Alexander Estates to their 3 existing communities – SCS Merrill, SCS Fox Point and Northside Estates. SCS recognizes the housing need in the Merrill community and will continue to provide a variety of maintenance-free housing options at a wide range of price points. “I appreciate the support of the City of Merrill in bringing this housing project to their community. We have several successful locations in Merrill, and we are excited to be building here again. Alexander Estates will add additional one level living options needed in the area” says Jacqui McElroy, Director of Business Development for SCS.

SCS will work with local subcontractors, tradespeople, and laborers on this project as well as utilizing local suppliers and lenders whenever possible and promises to continue to be an active member of the Merrill community for the long-term.

All SCS projects are designed, built, owned, and managed by the company. The company has several other multi-family projects in construction and will be breaking ground on additional projects this year. For more information about Alexander Estates or any other property and to apply for an apartment, please visit their website at scswiderski.com.

